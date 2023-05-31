Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (PFSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services company. The Company offers a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business primarily focused on the production and servicing of United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: production, servicing and investment management. The production segment performs loan origination, acquisition and sale activities for its account, as well as for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). The servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans it is holding for sale and loans it serves for others, including for PMT. The investment management segment performs investment management activities, which include the activities associated with investment asset acquisitions and dispositions, such as sourcing, due diligence, negotiation and settlement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company, which through its subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank) provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers in 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. It has five segments. The Banking Division provides full service financial services, including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in origination, sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses, which are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage servicing rights. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP (FRME) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates banking operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Merchants Bank (the Bank). The Bank also operates First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors, which is a division of the Bank. The Bank includes approximately 122 banking locations in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. In addition to its branch network, the Company offers comprehensive electronic and mobile delivery channels to its customers. The Company operates through a community banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits; making consumer, commercial, agri-business and real estate mortgage loans; providing personal and corporate trust services; offering full-service brokerage and private wealth management, and providing letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers financial services primarily within its five-state market area, comprised of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services in its market area. Its consumer banking products and services include various checking account and savings deposit products and certificates of deposit. Its consumer loan products include automobile loans, personal lines of credit and checking account overdraft protection. It offers residential mortgages through Fulton Mortgage Company, an operating division of the Bank. Its commercial lending products include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans and equipment lease financing loans. It also offers wealth management services through Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial service holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, an Ohio state-chartered bank. Its other subsidiaries include Peoples Investment Company and Peoples Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance subsidiary. It provides commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries. Its financial products and services are offered through its financial service offices and automated teller machines in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, as well as through online resources that are web-based and mobile-based. Its Brokerage services are offered through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealer located at Peoples Bank's offices. The Peoples Bank's credit card and merchant processing services are provided through joint marketing arrangement with third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

