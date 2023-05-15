Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/15/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MORGAN STANLEY (MS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. Its Institutional Securities segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high net worth clients. Its Wealth Management segment provides financial services and solutions to individual investors and small-to-medium sized businesses and institutions covering: brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; residential real estate loans and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services. Its Investment Management segment provides a range of investment strategies and products to a diverse group of clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MORGAN STANLEY

FNB CORP (FNB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of the Community Banking segment, located primarily within our geographic markets. Wealth Management operations are conducted through three subsidiaries of FNBPA. The Insurance segment operates principally through First National Insurance Agency, LLC (FNIA), which is a subsidiary of the Company. FNIA is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering numerous lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers to businesses and individuals primarily within Company's geographic markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FNB CORP

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stewart Information Services Corporation is a title insurance and real estate services company. The Company is engaged in offering products and services through its direct operations, the network of approved agencies, and other companies. The Company operates through three segments: title segment, real estate solutions segment, and corporate and other segment. The title segment provides services needed to transfer title to property in a real estate transaction and includes services, such as searching, abstracting, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to the property. In addition, the title segment includes home and personal insurance services and digital customer engagement platform services. The real estate solutions segment primarily includes appraisal management services, online notarization, and closing services, credit and real estate information services, and search and valuation services. The Company also specializes in reverse mortgage closings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP (SF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a full-service retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking company. The Company's segment includes Global Wealth Management and Institutional Group. Its Global Wealth Management segment consists of two businesses, the Private Client Group and Stifel Bancorp. The Private Client Group provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance, as well as offering banking products to its private clients through its bank subsidiaries, which provide residential, consumer, commercial lending and FDIC-insured deposit accounts to customers. The Institutional Group segment includes institutional sales and trading. This segment also includes the management of and participation in underwritings for both corporate and public finance mergers and acquisitions, and financial advisory services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. It operates through three segments. Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of the Company's small to middle-market businesses through a range of products and services. Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, asset management services and healthcare services provided to institutional clients. Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and its bank branches, automated teller machine (ATM) network and Internet banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UMB FINANCIAL CORP

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

