Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/17/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC (PNC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking, and asset management. Its retail branch network is located coast-to-coast. The Company's segments include Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking and Asset Management Group. The Company's Retail Banking segment provides deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance services, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending, treasury management, capital markets and advisory products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The Company's Asset Management Group segment provides private banking for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management. Its bank subsidiary is PNC Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. (COF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial service holding company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through digital channels, branch locations, cafes, and other distribution channels. The Company's segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment consists of its domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card businesses in the United Kingdom and Canada. The Consumer Banking segment consists of its deposit gathering and lending activities for consumers and small businesses, and national auto lending. The Commercial Banking segment consists of its lending, deposit gathering, capital markets and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The Company's subsidiary includes Capital One, National Association (CONA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP.

US BANCORP (USB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Bancorp is a financial service holding company. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing. Its banking subsidiaries, U.S. Bank National Association and MUFG Union Bank, N.A., are engaged in the general banking business and offer commercial and consumer lending services, lending services, depository services and ancillary services. Its non-banking subsidiaries offer investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, and fund administration services to a broad range of mutual and other funds. Its lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of US BANCORP

STATE STREET CORP (STT) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors. It operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. Its Investment Servicing, through State Street Investment Services, State Street Global Markets, and State Street Alpha, provides investment services for clients, including mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools. Its products include back-office products, such as custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, and investor services. Its Investment Management line of business, through State Street Global Advisors, provides a range of investment management strategies and products for its clients. It offers a breadth of services and solutions, including ESG investing, defined benefit and defined contribution products and Global Fiduciary Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STATE STREET CORP

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Webster Financial Corporation is a holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. The Webster Bank, along with its HSA Bank Division, is a commercial bank in the Northeast that delivers a range of digital and traditional financial solutions. Its segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. Commercial Banking serves businesses through its commercial real estate and equipment finance, middle market, business banking, asset-based lending and commercial services, public sector finance, mortgage warehouse, sponsor and specialty finance, verticals and support, private banking, and treasury management business units. HSA Bank segment offers a consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Consumer Banking segment operates a distribution network, primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

