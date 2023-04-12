Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/12/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC (ECPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets. The Company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value and manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. It also provides debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originators for non-performing loans in Europe. The Company's debt servicing operations include early-stage collections, business process outsourcing and contingent collections for credit originators. It mainly provides debt servicing for consumer accounts, but also provides services for business-to-business accounts. The Company, through Cabot Credit Management Limited and its subsidiaries and European affiliates (collectively, Cabot) provides credit management services providers in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC

ECPG Guru Analysis

ECPG Fundamental Analysis

ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC (ABR) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity. The Company operates through two segments: Structured Business and Agency Business. It also invests in real estate-related joint ventures and in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. It focuses on various investment types, which include Bridge Financing, Preferred Equity Investments, Mezzanine Financing, Junior Participation Financing, Single-Family Rental Portfolio Financing, Structured Transactions, government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Agency Lending and Private Label. It also underwrites, originates and services long-term permanent fixed rate loans on SFR properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC

ABR Guru Analysis

ABR Fundamental Analysis

CANNAE HOLDINGS INC (CNNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is engaged in managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cannae Holdings, LLC (Cannae LLC). Its segments include Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Paysafe, Alight and Sightline. Its Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decisioning data and analytics. Alight segment provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Paysafe segment enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. Restaurant Group segment consists of its operations of O'Charley's and 99 Restaurants. Sightline segment includes its Sightline Payments, which is a digital payments provider and mobile application developer to the sports betting and casino gaming market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CANNAE HOLDINGS INC

CNNE Guru Analysis

CNNE Fundamental Analysis

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (ORI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of insurance underwriting and related services. It operates through three segments: General Insurance (property and liability insurance), Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off. Its General Insurance provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients. Title Insurance consists of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. The policies insure against losses arising out of defects, liens, and encumbrances. RFIG Run-off segment offers private mortgage insurance, which protects mortgage lenders and investors from default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The RFIG Run-off mortgage guaranty operations insures only first mortgage loans, primarily on residential properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

ORI Guru Analysis

ORI Fundamental Analysis

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC (HIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. Commercial Lines segment provides a variety of insurance products and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverage to individuals across the United States. Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations. Group Benefits segment provides employers and associations with group life, accident and disability coverage, along with other products and services, including voluntary benefits, and group retiree health. Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management, distribution and administrative services, such as product design, implementation and oversight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC

HIG Guru Analysis

HIG Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.