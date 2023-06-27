Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/27/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

COSAN SA - ADR (CSAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cosan SA, formerly know as Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the oil marketing sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Raizen Energia, which produces and distributes sugarcane derivatives, such as raw sugar and hydrated ethanol, and cogenerates energy from sugarcane bagasse; Raizen Combustiveis, which distributes fuel, mainly through a network of gasoline stations under the Shell brand name; Comgas, which focuses on the natural gas distribution in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Radar, which is responsible for purchase, sale, management and leasing of agricultural land; Lubricants, which manufactures and sells lubricants under the Mobil brand name in Latin American market, as well as the Comma brand name in the European and Asian market, and Other, which includes investments in other businesses. The Company is a subsidiary of Cosan Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

HIGHPEAK ENERGY INC (HPK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HighPeak Energy, Inc. is an independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas reserves. The Company's assets are primarily located in Howard and Borden Counties, Texas, which lie within the northeastern part of the crude oil-rich Midland Basin. Its acreage is composed of two core areas, Flat Top to the north and Signal Peak to the south. The Company, through Priority Power Management, LLC develops an electric high-voltage (EHV) substation, medium voltage distribution systems and a 13-megawatt direct current solar photovoltaic facility located on approximately 80 acres of land owned by the Company north of Big Spring, Texas in Howard County to provide for the Company's electrical power needs in its Flat Top operating area including powering drilling rigs and day-to-day operations. It has over 100,000 net acres located primarily in Howard County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

