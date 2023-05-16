Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/16/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ENVIVA INC (EVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enviva Inc. develops, constructs, acquires, and owns and operates fully contracted wood pellet production plants. The Company aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into dry, densified, uniform pellets that can be stored and transported around the world. The Company primarily sell its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay-off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan, who use its pellets to displace coal and other fossil fuels to generate power and heat. The Company owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year (MTPY) of wood pellets in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. It exports its wood pellets to global markets through its marine terminal at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, terminal assets at the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC (DO) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is an offshore drilling company. The Company is engaged in providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The Company has a fleet of approximately 15 offshore drilling rigs, consisting of 11 semisubmersibles and four dynamically positioned drill ships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP (USAC) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USA Compression Partners, LP is a provider of natural gas compression services. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The Company also provides compression services in mature conventional basins, including gas lift applications on crude oil wells targeted by horizontal drilling techniques. It has over 3,716,854 horsepower in its fleet. The Company provides compression services in a number of shales plays throughout the United States, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara and Fayetteville shales.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC (PARR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The Company's segments include Refining, Retail and Logistics and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment buys and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasoline and distillates at its Hawaii, Wyoming, and Washington refineries. This segment owns and operates three refineries with a total operating crude oil throughput capacity of about 155 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd). The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. Its fuel retail outlets in Hawaii sell gasoline and diesel throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates convenience stores at its Hawaii retail fuel outlets under its nomnom brand that sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries. The Logistics segment operates a multi-modal logistics network spanning the Pacific, the Northwest, and the Rocky Mountain regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD (NVGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of liquefied gas carriers, which include the fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. It provides seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gasses, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia. It also owns a 50% share in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas, on the Houston Ship Channel, United States of America. It also owns ethylene capable liquefied gas carriers, which include 17,000 cubic meters(cbm), 2018-built. Its fleet consists of about 57 semi- or fully refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 26 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. It also carries petrochemical gases for numerous industrial users. Petrochemical gases, including ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and vinyl chloride monomer. Its handysize liquefied gas carriers transport LPG on short or medium routes. It carries LPG for international energy companies, state-owned utilities, and commodities traders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

