Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/25/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NEXTDECADE CORP (NEXT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NextDecade Corporation engages in development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the capture and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The Company is focusing its development activities on the Rio Grande LNG terminal facility at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas (the Terminal), a carbon capture and storage project at the Terminal (the Terminal CCS project), and other carbon capture and storage projects (CCS projects) with third-party industrial source facilities. Through its subsidiary, Rio Grande LNG, LLC (Rio Grande), it is developing the Terminal, and it seeks to minimize its associated emissions footprint by developing a CCS project at the Terminal (the Terminal CCS project). Through its subsidiary, NEXT Carbon Solutions, LLC (NEXT Carbon Solutions), the Company seeks to deploy the proprietary carbon capture and storage processes that it has developed at industrial source facilities to reduce CO2 emission levels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

TIDEWATER INC (TDW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tidewater Inc. provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the global offshore energy industry through the operation of a diversified fleet of offshore service vessels. The Company's geographic segments include the Americas segment, which includes the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Trinidad, Mexico and Brazil; the Asia Pacific segment, which includes Southeast Asia and Australia; the Middle East segment includes Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India and East Africa; the Europe/Mediterranean segment, which includes the United Kingdom, Norway and Egypt; and the West Africa segment, which includes Angola and other coastal regions of West Africa. Its vessels and associated vessel services provide support for all phases of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production as well as windfarm development and maintenance. Its services include towing and anchor handling, mobile offshore drilling units, workover, and production activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORP (ETRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equitrans Midstream Corporation is a natural gas gatherer in the United States. The Company provides midstream services to its customers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water. The Gathering segment includes predominantly dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment includes Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems. The Water segment primarily consists of water pipelines and other facilities that support well completion and produced water handling activities. The Company provided a majority of its natural gas gathering, transmission and storage services and water services under long-term contracts. The Company's operations are focused primarily on southwestern Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and southeastern Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. (NBR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies. Its services include tubular running services, wellbore placement solutions, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), logging-while-drilling (LWD) systems and services, equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation and optimization software. Its United States fleet consists of approximately 173 alternating current (AC) rigs and 11 silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) land rigs. Its international fleet consists of approximately 116 land-based drilling rigs located in approximately 14 countries. Through its Drilling Solutions, it offers specialized drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC (KNTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinetik Holdings Inc. is an integrated midstream energy company in the Permian Basin. The Company provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services. The Company operates through two segments: Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. The Midstream Logistics segment provides three service offerings, including gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services and water gathering and disposal. The Pipeline Transportation segment consists of four equity method interest (EMI) pipelines in the Permian Basin with various access points to the Texas Gulf Coast, Kinetik NGL Pipeline and its Delaware Link Pipeline. The EMI pipelines transport crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) within the Permian Basin and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The Company has approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) cryogenic natural gas processing capacity strategically located near the Waha Hub in West Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

