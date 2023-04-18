Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/18/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC (ENLC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EnLink Midstream, LLC is engaged in providing integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) commodities, as well as CO2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration. The Company's segments include Permian, which includes its natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and its crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico; Louisiana, which includes its natural gas and NGL pipelines, natural gas processing plants, natural gas and NGL storage facilities, and fractionation facilities located in Louisiana and its crude oil operations in ORV; Oklahoma, which includes its natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities, and its crude oil operations in the Cana-Woodford, Arkoma-Woodford, northern Oklahoma Woodford, STACK, and adjacent areas, and North Texas, which includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities in North Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC

VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP (VNOM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin consists of approximately 75,000 square miles centered around Midland, Texas. The Company's assets consist of mineral and royalty interests underlying 775,180 gross acres and 26,315 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin. The estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of its assets are approximately 148,900 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (MBOE). Of these reserves, approximately 72% were classified as proved developed producing reserves. The Company's proved undeveloped reserves include approximately 525 gross horizontal well locations. Its proved reserves include approximately 53% oil, 23% natural gas liquids and 24% natural gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP

SUNOCO LP (SUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunoco LP is engaged in the distribution of motor fuels to independent dealers, distributors, and other commercial customers and the distribution of motor fuels to end customers at retail sites operated by commission agents. Its segments include Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other. Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment is a distributor of motor fuels and other petroleum products, which is supplied to third-party dealers and distributors to independent operators of commission agent locations, other commercial consumers of motor fuel, and its retail locations. Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment also includes transmix processing plants and refined product terminals. The All Other segment includes the Partnership's retail operations in Hawaii and New Jersey, credit card services, and franchise royalties. It distributes branded motor fuel under the Aloha, Chevron, Citgo, Conoco, EcoMaxx, Exxon, Mahalo, Mobil, Phillips 66, Shamrock, Shell, Sunoco, Texaco, and Valero brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUNOCO LP

CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP (CEQP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a holding company and a master limited partnership (MLP). The Company develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. It operates under three segments: gathering and processing north, gathering and processing south, and storage and logistics. The gathering and processing north operations provide natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin. The gathering and processing south operations provide natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing and produced water gathering and disposal services to producers in the Marcellus, Barnett and Delaware basins. The storage and logistics operations provide NGL, crude oil and natural gas storage, terminal, marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, utilities and other customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP

ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP (ASC) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ardmore Shipping Corporation is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers in worldwide trade. The Company provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. Its vessels include Ardmore Seavaliant, Ardmore Seavantage, Ardmore Sealion, Ardmore Seawolf, Ardmore Seahawk, T Matterhorn, Ardmore Chippewa, Ardmore Cheyenne, Ardmore Cherokee, Ardmore Defender, Ardmore Dauntless, Ardmore Seafarer, Ardmore Sealancer, Ardmore Sealifter, Ardmore Sealeader, Ardmore Engineer, Ardmore Exporter and Ardmore Encounter. Its subsidiaries include Ardmore Shipping LLC, Ardmore Maritime Services LLC, Ardmore Energy Transition Ventures Ltd and Ardmore Element 1 Ventures LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP

