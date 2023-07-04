Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/4/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EXCELERATE ENERGY INC (EE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Excelerate Energy, Inc. is an energy company that delivers regasified natural gas. The Company is focused on providing flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions to markets in diverse environments across the globe. The Company operates a fleet of ten purpose-built floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), have completed more than 2,400 ship-to-ship transfers of LNG with over 40 LNG operators and delivered more than 5,900 billion cubic feet of natural gas through 15 LNG regasification terminals. It offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Its business spans the globe, with regional offices in eight countries and operations in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also procure LNG from producers and sell regasified natural gas through its flexible LNG terminals. also lease an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EXCELERATE ENERGY INC

EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC (ESTE) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The Company operates through the oil and natural gas exploration and production segment. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin in West Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. It has approximately 167,000 net acres in the Midland Basin that are highly contiguous on a project-by-project basis which allows the Company to drill multi-well pads. The Company has approximately 45,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico that are highly contiguous on a project-by-project basis which allows the Company to drill multi-well pads.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC

SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC (SD) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company that is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Company's primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. The Company holds interests in over 1,471 gross producing wells, approximately 992 of which it operates, and approximately 551,000 gross total acres under lease located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. Its productive wells consist of wells that are producing hydrocarbons. The Company sells its oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) to a range of customers, including oil and natural gas companies and trading and energy marketing companies. The Company's subsidiaries include Lariat Services, Inc., SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC, SandRidge Holdings, Inc., SandRidge Midstream, Inc., SandRidge Operating Company and SandRidge Realty, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC

SITIO ROYALTIES CORP (STR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sitio Royalties Corp. acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests across premium basins in the United States. The Company leases its mineral interests to oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company's leases permit E&P companies to explore for and produce oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from its properties and entitles the Company to receive a percentage of the proceeds from the sales of these commodities. Its assets are focused primarily on the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, with additional assets across areas of the United States, including the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, Eagle Ford in South Texas, Appalachia Basin in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Williston Basin in North Dakota. The DJ Basin is located in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. The Company owns mineral and royalty interests representing over 260,600 net royalty acres (NRAs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SITIO ROYALTIES CORP

SCORPIO TANKERS INC (STNG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scorpio Tankers Inc is a Monaco-based provider in the transportation of refined petroleum products. The Company involves in the oil, seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products from the tanker industry to the international shipping markets. It operates through four segments: Handymax, MR (Medium Range), Long Range 1 (LR1)/Panamax and Long Range 2 (LR2)/Aframax. It consists of 113 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers (39 LR2, 60 MR and 14 Handymax). The segments represent a different type of vessel being around 110 with which it operates with the smaller and bigger type of ships that include Handymax, MR, LR1 and LR2 under its own ownership as well as finance, leased or chartered in.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SCORPIO TANKERS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

