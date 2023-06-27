Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/27/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil, and gathering and disposing of produced water. The Company's midstream assets are located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts. The Company's subsidiaries include Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, Western Midstream Services, LLC, Western Midstream Services Holdings, LLC and Western Midstream Operating, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

YPF SA (ADR) (YPF) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company's Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company's Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SFL CORPORATION LTD (SFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SFL Corporation Ltd. is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. It has over eight asset types, which comprise crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, oil product tankers, container vessels, car carriers, dry bulk carriers, a jack-up drilling rig and an ultra-deep-water drilling unit. The Company's assets consist of approximately 70 vessels, which include seven crude oil tankers, over 22 dry bulk carriers, 48 container vessels (including 11 capital lease vessels), two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, two ultra-deep-water drilling units, two chemical tankers and two oil product tankers. Its vessels include Sinochart Beijing, SFL Yukon, SFL Sara, SFL Kate, SFL Humber, SFL Hudson, Min Sheng 1, Golden Zhoushan, Golden Future, Thalassa Axia, Thalassa Tyhi, San Felipe, Composer and West Hercules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PROFRAC HOLDING CORP (ACDC) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProFrac Holding Corp. is a vertically integrated energy services company. The Company is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It provides in-basin sand in North America. Its four mines produces approximately 10.4 million tons per year of proppant. Its solutions to the North American Oil and Gas industry include project design and manufacturing, sand and chemical supply, logistics coordination and data reporting, automation technology, emissions reduction, and additive manufacturing. The Company also provides pressure pumping services with operations in the Rockies and Eagle Ford. It operates frac fleets totaling 204,500 hydraulic horsepower that offer opportunity for upgrades through the additions of dynamic gas blending (DGB) engines and engine idle reduction systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DT MIDSTREAM INC (DTM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DT Midstream, Inc. is an owner, operator, and developer of an integrated portfolio of natural gas midstream assets. The Company operates through two segments: Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also has interests in equity method investees that own and operate interstate natural gas pipelines. It is also engaged in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is engaged in collecting natural gas from points at or near customers wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation and sand mining.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

