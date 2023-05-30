Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/30/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil, and gathering and disposing of produced water. The Company's midstream assets are located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts. The Company's subsidiaries include Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, Western Midstream Services, LLC, Western Midstream Services Holdings, LLC and Western Midstream Operating, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

YPF SA (ADR) (YPF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company's Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company's Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of YPF SA (ADR)

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the renewable fuels and petroleum refining and marketing businesses, as well as in the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP. The Company operates through two segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Petroleum Segment refines and markets transportation fuels. Petroleum Segment is composed of the assets and operations of two refineries located in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma and supporting logistics assets in the region. Cofeyville Refinery is a full coking, medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas, approximately 100 miles from Cushing, Oklahoma. Its Wynnewood Refinery is a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, approximately 65 miles south of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Nitrogen Fertilizer segment produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CVR ENERGY, INC.

CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chevron Corporation manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment consists primarily of exploring for, developing and producing and transporting crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by international oil export pipelines; transporting, storage and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment consists primarily of refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels; transporting crude oil and refined products, and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHEVRON CORPORATION

SFL CORPORATION LTD (SFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SFL Corporation Ltd. is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. It has over eight asset types, which comprise crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, oil product tankers, container vessels, car carriers, dry bulk carriers, a jack-up drilling rig and an ultra-deep-water drilling unit. The Company's assets consist of approximately 70 vessels, which include seven crude oil tankers, over 22 dry bulk carriers, 48 container vessels (including 11 capital lease vessels), two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, two ultra-deep-water drilling units, two chemical tankers and two oil product tankers. Its vessels include Sinochart Beijing, SFL Yukon, SFL Sara, SFL Kate, SFL Humber, SFL Hudson, Min Sheng 1, Golden Zhoushan, Golden Future, Thalassa Axia, Thalassa Tyhi, San Felipe, Composer and West Hercules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SFL CORPORATION LTD

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

