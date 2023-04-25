Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/25/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. (WTI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has an interest in over 47 offshore producing fields in federal and state waters (45 fields producing and two fields capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 458,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 159,000 gross acres in the deep water. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Aquasition Energy, LLC, Aquasition, LLC, Aquasition II, LLC, Aquasition III, LLC, Aquasition IV, LLC, Aquasition V, LLC, Green Hell, LLC, Seaquester, LLC, Seaquestration, LLC and W & T Energy VI, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of W&T OFFSHORE, INC.

WTI Guru Analysis

WTI Fundamental Analysis

HESS MIDSTREAM LP (HESM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 39% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based midstream company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. The Company owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The Company operates through three segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and export. Gathering segment includes Hess North Dakota Pipeline Operations LP (Gathering Opco) and Hess Water Services Holdings LLC, which own the various assets, including natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal. Processing and storage segment includes Hess TGP Operations LP (HTGP Opco) and Hess Mentor Storage Holdings LLC (Mentor Holdings). Terminaling and export segment includes Hess North Dakota Export Logistics Operations LP (Logistics Opco).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HESS MIDSTREAM LP

HESM Guru Analysis

HESM Fundamental Analysis

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP (PAGP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates critical midstream infrastructure systems that connect various producing regions to key demand centers and export terminals. The Company's assets and the services it provides are primarily focused on crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). The Company has two segments: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment's operations generally consist of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other facilities-related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. The NGL segment's operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling. The segment provides gathering, fractionation, storage, and/or terminalling services to third-party customers for a fee, and also engaged in merchant activities that support the assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP

PAGP Guru Analysis

PAGP Fundamental Analysis

VERTEX ENERGY INC (VTNR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vertex Energy, Inc. is an energy transition company specializing in refining and marketing high-value conventional and lower-carbon alternative transportation fuels. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Marketing, and Black Oil and Recovery. The Refining and Marketing segment manages the refining of crude oil and distributes finished products across the southeastern United States through a high-capacity truck rack, together with deep and shallow water distribution points capable of supplying waterborne vessels. The Black Oil and Recovery segment aggregates and manages the re-refinement of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products and sells the re-refined products to end customers. It manages the logistics of transport, storage and delivery of used oil to its customers. It owns a fleet of about 25 transportation trucks. The Company operates used motor oil processing plants in Houston, Texas, Port Arthur, Texas, Marrero, Louisiana, and Columbus, Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of VERTEX ENERGY INC

VTNR Guru Analysis

VTNR Fundamental Analysis

DRIL-QUIP INC (DRQ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment for both offshore and onshore applications. The Company operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere and Asia-Pacific. The Company's principal products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters and safety valves. The Company's products are used by integrated, independent and foreign national oil and gas companies and drilling contractors throughout the world. The Company also provides technical advisory assistance on an as-requested basis during installation of its products, as well as rework and reconditioning services for customer-owned products. Its subsidiaries include Dril-Quip (Europe) Limited, Dril-Quip Asia-Pacific PTE Ltd. and Dril-Quip do Brasil LTDA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of DRIL-QUIP INC

DRQ Guru Analysis

DRQ Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.