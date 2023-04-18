Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/18/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DCP MIDSTREAM LP (DCP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DCP Midstream, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company operates through two segments: Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. Its Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and fractionating NGLs. Its Gathering and Processing segment consists of gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas, producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs), and recovering condensate. It provides its producer customers with gathering and processing services that allow them to move their raw (unprocessed) natural gas to market. Its NGL services include plant tailgate purchases, transportation, fractionation and price risk management. Its NGL pipelines transport NGLs from natural gas processing plants to fractionation facilities, petrochemical plants and a third-party underground NGL storage facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DCP MIDSTREAM LP

DCP Guru Analysis

DCP Fundamental Analysis

MARATHON OIL CORP (MRO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the United States resource plays, which includes the Eagle Ford in Texas, the Bakken in North Dakota, Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties (STACK) and South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) in Oklahoma and Permian in New Mexico and Texas. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International. The United States segment explores, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in the United States. The International segment explores, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of the United States, as well as produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.). Its subsidiaries include Alba Associates LLC, Alba Equatorial Guinea Partnership, L.P., Alba Plant LLC and AMPCO Marketing, L.L.C.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MARATHON OIL CORP

MRO Guru Analysis

MRO Fundamental Analysis

TALOS ENERGY INC (TALO) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Talos Energy Inc. is a technically driven independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations in the United States and offshore Mexico, both through upstream oil and gas exploration and production and the development of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) opportunities. The Company operates through the exploration and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGLs) segment (Upstream Segment). It has operations across a range of Deepwater and shallow water assets in both the United States and Mexico. Its area of focus in the United States is the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater and its core areas are Green Canyon, Mississippi Canyon and Shelf and Gulf Coast. Green Canyon is a Deepwater region in the Central United States, Gulf of Mexico. Mississippi Canyon is a Deepwater region in the eastern portion of the Central United States, Gulf of Mexico. Its CCS portfolio includes multiple future project sites along the United States Gulf Coast.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TALOS ENERGY INC

TALO Guru Analysis

TALO Fundamental Analysis

DELEK US HOLDINGS INC (DK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company is focused on petroleum refining; the transportation, storage and wholesale distribution of crude oil, intermediate and refined products; and convenience store retailing. It has three segments. Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt and other petroleum-based products. Logistics segment owns and operates crude oil, refined products and natural gas logistics and marketing assets, as well as water disposal and recycling assets for the use in providing logistics, marketing, disposal and recycling services to customers; primary customer is Delek, inter-company transactions are eliminated in consolidation. Retail segment offers various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand name, primarily sourced by its Big Spring refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DELEK US HOLDINGS INC

DK Guru Analysis

DK Fundamental Analysis

SFL CORPORATION LTD (SFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SFL Corporation Ltd. is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. It has over eight asset types, which comprise crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, oil product tankers, container vessels, car carriers, dry bulk carriers, a jack-up drilling rig and an ultra-deep-water drilling unit. The Company's assets consist of approximately 70 vessels, which include seven crude oil tankers, over 22 dry bulk carriers, 48 container vessels (including 11 capital lease vessels), two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, two ultra-deep-water drilling units, two chemical tankers and two oil product tankers. Its vessels include Sinochart Beijing, SFL Yukon, SFL Sara, SFL Kate, SFL Humber, SFL Hudson, Min Sheng 1, Golden Zhoushan, Golden Future, Thalassa Axia, Thalassa Tyhi, San Felipe, Composer and West Hercules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SFL CORPORATION LTD

SFL Guru Analysis

SFL Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.