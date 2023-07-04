Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/4/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PERMIAN RESOURCES CORP (PR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Permian Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, optimization and development of crude oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves. The Company's operations are focused on the core of the Delaware Basin. Its assets are concentrated in Reeves and Ward Counties, Texas and Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico, consisting of approximately 180,000 net leasehold acres and 40,000 net royalty acres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DELEK US HOLDINGS INC (DK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company is focused on petroleum refining; the transportation, storage and wholesale distribution of crude oil, intermediate and refined products; and convenience store retailing. It has three segments. Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt and other petroleum-based products. Logistics segment owns and operates crude oil, refined products and natural gas logistics and marketing assets, as well as water disposal and recycling assets for the use in providing logistics, marketing, disposal and recycling services to customers; primary customer is Delek, inter-company transactions are eliminated in consolidation. Retail segment offers various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand name, primarily sourced by its Big Spring refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP (KRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is an oil and gas mineral and royalty company. The Company owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in approximately 124,000 gross wells. The Company's properties include the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Appalachian, Mid-Continent, Haynesville, and Rockies. The Permian Basin extends from southeastern New Mexico into West Texas. The Mid-Continent is an area containing fields in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas and including the Granite Wash, Cleveland and the Mississippi Lime formations. The Appalachian Basin covers most of Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, West Virginia, western Maryland, eastern Kentucky, central Tennessee, western Virginia, northwestern Georgia and northern Alabama. The Williston Basin stretches through North Dakota, the northwest part of South Dakota, and eastern Montana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC (SBOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SilverBow Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas where it has assembled approximately 180,000 net acres across five operating areas. It designs and manages the development of a well and supervises operation and maintenance activities on a day-to-day basis. Its operating areas include Webb County Gas, Western Condensate, Southern Eagle Ford, Central Oil and Eastern Extension. It has a gas gathering agreements with Howard Energy Partners providing for the transportation of its Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk production on the pipeline from its Fasken, Rio Bravo, La Mesa and Northern Webb areas to the Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, Eagle Ford Midstream or Howard's Impulsora Pipeline. It has gas processing and gathering agreements with Targa Resources Corp. and DCP South Central Texas, LLC for a majority of its natural gas production in the AWP area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CORE LABORATORIES INC (CLB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Core Laboratories Inc. is a provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services. The Company provides services to oil companies. Its reservoir optimization technologies are used to enhance total recovery from existing fields. Its services enable its clients to optimize reservoir performance and maximize hydrocarbon recovery from their producing fields. Its Reservoir Description segment provides laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and crude oil-derived products to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it provides reservoir description capabilities that support various activities associated with energy transition projects, including services that support carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen storage, and geothermal projects. Its Production Enhancement segment includes services and manufactured products associated with reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulation, production and well abandonment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

