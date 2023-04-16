Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/16/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA (ADR) (TGS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is an Argentina-based company, which is principally engaged in the provision of public natural gas transportation services and the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. The Company operates gas pipeline system in Latin America. The trunk gas pipeline system of the Company connects the main gas fields in the south and west of Argentina with gas distributors and industrial gas distributors and industrial customers in those areas and in greater Buenos Aires. In addition, it provides midstream services, which mainly consist of the treatment, separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, gathering and transportation of natural gas in reservoirs, as well as gas pipeline construction, operation and maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. The Company's products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers wells. The Company also provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its principal products include its Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, its Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems, zipper manifolds and production trees that it designs and manufactures. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings more safely from the rig floor, reducing the need to descend into the cellar. The Company operates service centers in the United States and in Eastern Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP (INT) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Fuel Services Corporation is an energy management company. Its segments include aviation, land, and marine. The Aviation segment provides aviation fuel supply and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed-based operators and others. The land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and related services to commercial, industrial, residential and government customers, as well as retail petroleum operators. The Marine Segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products and services to a broad base of marine customers, including international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter and others. It is also involved in energy advisory, management and fulfillment services, digital and other technology solutions, as well as sustainability products and services across the energy product spectrum.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Partners LP owns, controls, or has access to terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Company is an independent owner, supplier and operator of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It is a distributor of gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England states and New York. It engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blend stocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. It has over 1,700 retail locations in the Northeast. It also has its retail footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP (AM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Antero Midstream Corporation is a growth-oriented midstream company that owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure that primarily service Antero Resources' production and completion activity. The Company's assets consist of gathering systems and compression facilities, water handling and blending facilities and interests in processing. The Company's segments include Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Gathering and Processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company's investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Company's Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver freshwater from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The Water Handling segment also includes the clearwater facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

