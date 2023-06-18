Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/18/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP (ASC) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ardmore Shipping Corporation is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers in worldwide trade. The Company provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. Its vessels include Ardmore Seavaliant, Ardmore Seavantage, Ardmore Sealion, Ardmore Seawolf, Ardmore Seahawk, T Matterhorn, Ardmore Chippewa, Ardmore Cheyenne, Ardmore Cherokee, Ardmore Defender, Ardmore Dauntless, Ardmore Seafarer, Ardmore Sealancer, Ardmore Sealifter, Ardmore Sealeader, Ardmore Engineer, Ardmore Exporter and Ardmore Encounter. Its subsidiaries include Ardmore Shipping LLC, Ardmore Maritime Services LLC, Ardmore Energy Transition Ventures Ltd and Ardmore Element 1 Ventures LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CHAMPIONX CORP (CHX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChampionX Corporation is engaged in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. Production Chemical Technologies segment offers products and services that cover a range of onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions in production and midstream operations. Production & Automation Technologies segment offers products, technologies, and services that facilitate the extraction of oil and gas through artificial lift and digital automation applications. Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools. Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment offers chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies for well drilling, cementing, fracturing, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ASPEN AEROGELS INC (ASPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an aerogel technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures aerogel materials used primarily in the energy industrial, sustainable insulation materials and electric vehicle markets. Its segments include Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. Its products include PyroThin, Pyrogel XTE, Pyrogel HPS, Pyrogel XTF, Cryogel Z, Spaceloft Subsea, Spaceloft Grey, Spaceloft A2 and Cryogel X201. PyroThin thermal barriers is a flexible aerogel product engineered to satisfy the needs of the electric vehicle and energy storage industries to address thermal runaway issues in lithium-ion batteries. Pyrogel XTF provides thermal performance similar to Pyrogel XTE but is reinforced with glass- and silica-fiber batting. Cryogel Z is designed for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy industrial market. Spaceloft Subsea is reinforced with glass- and polyester-fiber batting and is designed for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC (WFRD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weatherford International plc is a global energy services company. The Company provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, well construction, completion, production, intervention, and responsible abandonment of wells in the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry as well as new energy platforms. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC), and Production and Intervention (PRI). DRE offers a suite of services including managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wireline, and drilling fluids. WCC offers products and services for well integrity assurance across the full life cycle of the well. It offers tubular running services, cementation products, completions, liner hangers and well services. PRI offers intervention services and drilling tools, artificial lift, digital solutions, sub-sea intervention and pressure pumping services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC (NFE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 28% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Fortress Energy Inc. is an energy infrastructure company, which is engaged in providing energy and development services. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver energy solutions to global markets. The Company operates through two segments: Terminals and Infrastructure and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment includes the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, facilities and conversion or development of natural gas-fired power generation. This segment includes all terminal operations in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil, including its interest in the Sergipe Power Plant. Its Ships segment includes all vessels, which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements, including the 25-year charter of Nanook with Centrais Eletricas de Sergipe S.A. (CELSE).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

