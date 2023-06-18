Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 6/18/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD (TNP) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a Greece-based provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through the maritime transportation of liquid energy-related products segment. The Company's fleet consists of 70 vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling more than 7 million dwt. It includes VLCC, Aframax, Panamax, handysize, handymax tankers, LNG carrier, and DP2 shuttle tankers, which allows the Company to serve its customers' international petroleum product and crude oil transportation needs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PRECISION DRILLING CORP (USA) (PDS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Precision Drilling Corporation is a Canada-based company that provides contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas and geothermal exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. Its Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and manufacture, sale and repair of drilling equipment. Its Completion and Production Services segment includes service rigs, oilfield equipment rental and camp and catering services. It offers Alpha suite of technologies, which utilizes integrating data insights, human ingenuity, automation consistency and smart algorithms to drill the wells every time. It also offers EverGreen a suite of environmental solutions, which include EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy and EverGreenHydrogen.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. (NS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NuStar Energy L.P. is primarily engaged in the transportation, terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels and the transportation of anhydrous ammonia. The Company also markets petroleum products. The Company operates through three segments: pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment's operations consist of the transportation of refined products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The storage segment is comprised of its facilities that provide storage, handling and other services for refined products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels and other liquids. The fuels marketing segment mainly includes its bunkering operations in the Gulf Coast, as well as certain of its blending operations associated with its Central East System. The Company conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, primarily NuStar Logistics, L.P. (NuStar Logistics) and NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. (NuPOP).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP (CLNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is a renewable energy company. The Company is focused on the procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) and conventional natural gas in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the United States and Canadian transportation markets. It is focused on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects and supplying RNG to its customers in the heavy and medium-duty commercial transportation sector. The Company also designs and builds, as well as operates and maintains, public and private vehicle fueling stations in the United States and Canada; sells and services compressors and other equipment used in RNG production and at fueling stations; transport and sell RNG and conventional natural gas via virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects, and sells United States federal, state and local government credits (Environmental Credits) it generates by selling RNG as a vehicle fuel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP (USAC) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USA Compression Partners, LP is a provider of natural gas compression services. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The Company also provides compression services in mature conventional basins, including gas lift applications on crude oil wells targeted by horizontal drilling techniques. It has over 3,716,854 horsepower in its fleet. The Company provides compression services in a number of shales plays throughout the United States, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara and Fayetteville shales.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

