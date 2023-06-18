Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 6/18/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. (WTI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has an interest in over 47 offshore producing fields in federal and state waters (45 fields producing and two fields capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 458,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 159,000 gross acres in the deep water. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Aquasition Energy, LLC, Aquasition, LLC, Aquasition II, LLC, Aquasition III, LLC, Aquasition IV, LLC, Aquasition V, LLC, Green Hell, LLC, Seaquester, LLC, Seaquestration, LLC and W & T Energy VI, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of W&T OFFSHORE, INC.

WTI Guru Analysis

WTI Fundamental Analysis

SM ENERGY CO (SM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 4% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the state of Texas. The Company's asset portfolio is comprised of assets in the Midland Basin of West Texas and in the Maverick Basin of South Texas. The Company's Midland Basin assets are located in the Permian Basin in West Texas is comprised of approximately 80,000 net acres, and include its RockStar assets in Howard and Martin Counties, Texas and its Sweetie Peck assets in Upton and Midland Counties, Texas (Midland Basin). Its South Texas assets are comprised of approximately 155,000 net acres located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas (South Texas). The Company's operations in South Texas are focused on production from the Eagle Ford shale formation and Austin Chalk formation, and further development of the Austin Chalk formation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SM ENERGY CO

SM Guru Analysis

SM Fundamental Analysis

BRISTOW GROUP INC (VTOL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 2% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristow Group Inc. is a provider of vertical flight solutions. The Company primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services. It focuses on helicopter service contracts and fixed-wing service contracts. The Company owns and operates classes of helicopters, such as heavy helicopters, medium helicopters, light helicopters, and single-engine helicopters. It is an operator of each of the S92, AW189, and AW139 helicopter models. It serves customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the United States (U.S.). The Company's fleet includes 227 aircraft located across six continents and 17 different countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRISTOW GROUP INC

VTOL Guru Analysis

VTOL Fundamental Analysis

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC (KNTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 2% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinetik Holdings Inc. is an integrated midstream energy company in the Permian Basin. The Company provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services. The Company operates through two segments: Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. The Midstream Logistics segment provides three service offerings, including gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services and water gathering and disposal. The Pipeline Transportation segment consists of four equity method interest (EMI) pipelines in the Permian Basin with various access points to the Texas Gulf Coast, Kinetik NGL Pipeline and its Delaware Link Pipeline. The EMI pipelines transport crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) within the Permian Basin and to the Texas Gulf Coast. The Company has approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) cryogenic natural gas processing capacity strategically located near the Waha Hub in West Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KINETIK HOLDINGS INC

KNTK Guru Analysis

KNTK Fundamental Analysis

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 2% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NGL Energy Partners LP is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process as well as transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flowback water generated from crude oil and natural gas production. Its Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs, and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through its owned assets. Its Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail, and industrial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

NGL Guru Analysis

NGL Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.