Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/18/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC (FANG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company, which is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company operates through upstream segment, which is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The midstream operations are focused on owning, operating, developing and acquiring midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Its total acreage position in the Permian Basin is approximately 508,767 net acres, which consisted primarily of approximately 325,540 acres in the Midland Basin and approximately 150,719 acres in the Delaware Basin. The Company's subsidiaries include Diamondback E&P LLC, Viper Energy Partners GP LLC, Rattler Midstream GP LLC, and QEP Resources, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC

FANG Guru Analysis

FANG Fundamental Analysis

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. The Company's segments include Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprised of its interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment comprised its midstream gathering, processing and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. West segment comprised its gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region, and the Mid-Continent region. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes its natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC

WMB Guru Analysis

WMB Fundamental Analysis

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP (INT) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Fuel Services Corporation is an energy management company. Its segments include aviation, land, and marine. The Aviation segment provides aviation fuel supply and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed-based operators and others. The land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and related services to commercial, industrial, residential and government customers, as well as retail petroleum operators. The Marine Segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products and services to a broad base of marine customers, including international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter and others. It is also involved in energy advisory, management and fulfillment services, digital and other technology solutions, as well as sustainability products and services across the energy product spectrum.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP

INT Guru Analysis

INT Fundamental Analysis

DRIL-QUIP INC (DRQ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment for both offshore and onshore applications. Its products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, midline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters and more. Its Subsea Products segment designs manufactures and sells a variety of products including subsea wellheads, connectors and surface equipment, and subsea production systems. Its Subsea Services segment delivers a variety of technical services including subsea rental services, subsea rework services and subsea services shared support. Its Well Construction business provides products and services utilized in the construction of the wellbore such as completions, casing hardware and liner hanger systems. The Company also provides technical advisory assistance during the installation of its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DRIL-QUIP INC

DRQ Guru Analysis

DRQ Fundamental Analysis

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER LTD (NAT) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company has a type of vessel, which is Suezmax crude oil tankers. The Company has a fleet of approximately 24 Suezmax tankers. The Company fleet consists of approximately 22 vessels. The Company's tankers operating in the spot market are chartered for a single voyage. The vessels in the Company's fleet are homogenous and interchangeable as they have approximately the same freight capacity and ability to transport the same type of cargo. Its vessels include Nordic Moon, Nordic Apollo, Nordic Cosmos, Nordic Pollux, Nordic Luna, Nordic Castor, Nordic Freedom, Nordic Sprinker, Nordic skier, Nordic Light, Nordic Cross, Nordic Vega, Nordic Breeze, Nordic Zenith, Nordic Star, Nordic Space, Nordic Tellus, Nordic Aquarius and Nordic Cygnus.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER LTD

NAT Guru Analysis

NAT Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.