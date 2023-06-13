Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/13/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DEVON ENERGY CORP (DVN) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company's oil and gas properties include the Delaware Basin, Anadarko Basin, Williston Basin, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The Delaware Basin operates approximately 16 rigs that offer exploration and development opportunities from geologic reservoirs, including the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, Avalon, and Delaware formations. The Company's Anadarko Basin is located primarily in Oklahoma's Canadian, Kingfisher and Blaine counties. It operates approximately four rig programs associated with this joint venture. The Williston Basin is located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, and its operations are focused on the oil-prone Bakken and Three Forks formations. The Eagle Ford operations are located in Texas DeWitt and Karnes counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DEVON ENERGY CORP

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States of America, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the Sultanate of Oman and other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil, NGLs and natural gas exploration and production related. Its operations are focused on the productive basins in the United States with a focus on crude oil and, to a lesser extent, liquids-rich natural gas plays. The Company has operations in offshore Trinidad and Oman, as well as it is executing an abandonment and reclamation program in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EOG RESOURCES INC

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO (PXD) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company conducts exploitation and exploration activities in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp oil field located in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company holds approximately 964 thousand gross acres, of which 948 thousand gross acres are located in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The Company has a joint venture with Sinochem Petroleum USA LLC, which encompasses approximately 212 thousand gross acres. The oil produced from the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin is West Texas Intermediate Sweet, and the gas produced is casinghead gas with an average energy content of 1,400 British thermal unit (Btu). The oil and gas are produced primarily from six formations, including Spraberry, Jo Mill, Dean, Wolfcamp, Strawn and Atoka.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO

DENBURY INC (DEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Denbury Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on developing its properties through a combination of exploration, exploitation, drilling, and practices, with an emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. The Company's operations are focused on the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The Company's properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota. It owns and operates over 1,300 miles of CO2 transportation pipelines. The CO2 pipeline infrastructure in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions delivers CO2 from its natural and industrial CO2 sources for use in its CO2 EOR fields, as well as to deliver CO2 to its customers who are industrial end-users of CO2 or EOR customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DENBURY INC

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD (KOS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kosmos Energy Ltd. is a full-cycle, deepwater, independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the offshore Atlantic Margins. The Company's key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the United States Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It operates through four segments: Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania/Senegal and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The West Cape Three Points (WCTP) Block and Deepwater Tano (DT) Block are located within the Tano Basin, offshore Ghana. This basin contains a petroleum system. The EG-21, EG-24, and S blocks are located in the southern part of the Gulf of Guinea, in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, west of the Rio Muni petroleum province. It has approximately 7,500 square kilometers of 3D seismic over the blocks. The C8 and BirAllah blocks are located on the western margin of the Mauritania Salt Basin offshore Mauritania and range in water depths from 100 to 3,000 meters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KOSMOS ENERGY LTD

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

