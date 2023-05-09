Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/9/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DEVON ENERGY CORP (DVN) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company's oil and gas properties include the Delaware Basin, Anadarko Basin, Williston Basin, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The Delaware Basin operates approximately 16 rigs that offer exploration and development opportunities from geologic reservoirs, including the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring, Avalon, and Delaware formations. The Company's Anadarko Basin is located primarily in Oklahoma's Canadian, Kingfisher and Blaine counties. It operates approximately four rig programs associated with this joint venture. The Williston Basin is located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, and its operations are focused on the oil-prone Bakken and Three Forks formations. The Eagle Ford operations are located in Texas DeWitt and Karnes counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DEVON ENERGY CORP

DVN Guru Analysis

DVN Fundamental Analysis

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO (PXD) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company conducts exploitation and exploration activities in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp oil field located in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company holds approximately 964 thousand gross acres, of which 948 thousand gross acres are located in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The Company has a joint venture with Sinochem Petroleum USA LLC, which encompasses approximately 212 thousand gross acres. The oil produced from the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin is West Texas Intermediate Sweet, and the gas produced is casinghead gas with an average energy content of 1,400 British thermal unit (Btu). The oil and gas are produced primarily from six formations, including Spraberry, Jo Mill, Dean, Wolfcamp, Strawn and Atoka.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO

PXD Guru Analysis

PXD Fundamental Analysis

CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConocoPhillips is an exploration and production company. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The Alaska segment primarily explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the 48 contiguous United States and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canada segments consist of the Surmont oil sands developments in Alberta and British Columbia. The Europe, Middle East and North Africa segment consists of operations principally located in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea; the Norwegian Sea; Qatar; Libya; and commercial and terminal operations in the United Kingdom. The Other International segment includes interests in Colombia, as well as contingencies associated with prior operations in other countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CONOCOPHILLIPS

COP Guru Analysis

COP Fundamental Analysis

ONEOK, INC. (OKE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ONEOK, Inc. is a midstream service provider. The Company owns natural gas liquids (NGLs) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Permian and Mid-Continent regions with market centers and a network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation assets. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment provides midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, and distribute NGLs and store NGL products, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins. The Company's Natural Gas Pipelines segment, through its wholly owned assets, provides intrastate and interstate transportation and storage services to end-users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ONEOK, INC.

OKE Guru Analysis

OKE Fundamental Analysis

EXXON MOBIL CORP (XOM) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in the energy business. The Company's principal business involves the exploration for, and production of, crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, trade, transport and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals and a range of specialty products. The Company's segments include Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products. The Upstream segment is organized and operates to explore for and produce crude oil and natural gas. Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments are organized and operate to manufacture and sell petroleum products and petrochemicals. The Energy Products segment includes fuels, aromatics, catalysts and licensing. The Chemical Products segment includes Olefins, polyolefins and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment includes finished lubricants, base stocks and waxes, synthetics, and elastomers and resins.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EXXON MOBIL CORP

XOM Guru Analysis

XOM Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.