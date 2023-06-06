Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/6/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinor ASA, formerly Volue AS is a Norway-based international energy company. The Company's purpose is to turn natural resources into energy. Equinor sells crude oil and delivers natural gas to the European market. It is also engaged in processing, refining, offshore wind and carbon capture and storage activities. Equinor ASA has five reporting segments: Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway), Exploration & Production International (E&P International), Exploration & Production USA (E&P USA), Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) and Renewables (REN). The Company has several subsidiaries such as Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Ltd, Equinor Wind Power AS, Equinor International Netherlands BV and Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOR ASA (ADR)

EQNR Guru Analysis

EQNR Fundamental Analysis

LIBERTY ENERGY INC (LBRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Energy Inc. is an integrated energy services and technology company. The Company is focused on providing hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America. It offers customers hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services, including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods (including its sand mine operations), and technologies. It primarily provides its services in Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin), the Williston Basin, the San Juan Basin, the Powder River Basin, the Haynesville Shale, the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian Kingfisher (collectively, SCOOP/STACK), the Marcellus Shale, the Utica Shale, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its hydraulic fracturing fleet consists of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY ENERGY INC

LBRT Guru Analysis

LBRT Fundamental Analysis

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP (KRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is an oil and gas mineral and royalty company. The Company owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in approximately 124,000 gross wells. The Company's properties include the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Appalachian, Mid-Continent, Haynesville, and Rockies. The Permian Basin extends from southeastern New Mexico into West Texas. The Mid-Continent is an area containing fields in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas and including the Granite Wash, Cleveland and the Mississippi Lime formations. The Appalachian Basin covers most of Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, West Virginia, western Maryland, eastern Kentucky, central Tennessee, western Virginia, northwestern Georgia and northern Alabama. The Williston Basin stretches through North Dakota, the northwest part of South Dakota, and eastern Montana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP

KRP Guru Analysis

KRP Fundamental Analysis

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the LPG shipping industry. The Company's fleet consists of 22 modern VLGCs, including 19 fuel-efficient 84,000 Cubic Meters (cbm) Ecological design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs), 82,000 cbm VLGC, and 2 time chartered-in VLGCs. The Company provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. Its subsidiaries include CJNP LPG Transport LLC, CMNL LPG Transport LLC, Dorian Houston LPG Transport LLC, Constellation LPG Transport LLC, Dorian Tokyo LPG Transport LLC, Comet LPG Transport LLC and Dorian Exporter LPG Transport LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DORIAN LPG LTD

LPG Guru Analysis

LPG Fundamental Analysis

GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA) (GLNG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company's segments include Shipping and FLNG. The Shipping segment operates and charters out LNG carriers on fixed terms to customers and it owns one LNG carrier and one FSRU, the Golar Tundra. The FLNG segment converts LNG carriers into FLNG vessels and charters them out to customers. It operates FLNG Hilli, FLNG Gimi the Gandria. It also has ready-to-implement designs for FLNGs of varying sizes. It operates in Bermuda, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malaysia, Cameroon and Croatia. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golar Management provides commercial, operational and technical support, crew management services and supervision and accounting and treasury services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)

GLNG Guru Analysis

GLNG Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.