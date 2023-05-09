Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/9/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LIBERTY ENERGY INC (LBRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Energy Inc. is an integrated energy services and technology company. The Company is focused on providing hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America. It offers customers hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services, including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods (including its sand mine operations), and technologies. It primarily provides its services in Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin), the Williston Basin, the San Juan Basin, the Powder River Basin, the Haynesville Shale, the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Canadian Kingfisher (collectively, SCOOP/STACK), the Marcellus Shale, the Utica Shale, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its hydraulic fracturing fleet consists of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BP PLC (ADR) (BP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BP p.l.c. is engaged in the global energy business with operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa. The Company delivers heat, light and mobility products and services to customers around the world. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is responsible for its activities in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production. The Downstream segment has global marketing and manufacturing operations, and includes the jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen lubricants and petrochemicals business of the Company. Rosneft is the Company's Russian refining business that owns and operates approximately 13 refineries in Russia, and holds stakes in three refineries in Germany, one in India and one in Belarus. It also owns and operates approximately 3,055 retail service stations in Russia and abroad.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION (VLO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an international manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The Company's segments include Refining, Renewable Diesel and Ethanol. The Refining segment includes the operations of its petroleum refineries, the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Renewable Diesel segment sells renewable diesel to the refining segment. The Ethanol segment includes the operations of its ethanol plants, the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ASPEN AEROGELS INC (ASPN) is a small-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an aerogel technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures aerogel materials used primarily in the energy industrial, sustainable insulation materials and electric vehicle markets. Its segments include Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. Its products include PyroThin, Pyrogel XTE, Pyrogel HPS, Pyrogel XTF, Cryogel Z, Spaceloft Subsea, Spaceloft Grey, Spaceloft A2 and Cryogel X201. PyroThin thermal barriers is a flexible aerogel product engineered to satisfy the needs of the electric vehicle and energy storage industries to address thermal runaway issues in lithium-ion batteries. Pyrogel XTF provides thermal performance similar to Pyrogel XTE but is reinforced with glass- and silica-fiber batting. Cryogel Z is designed for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy industrial market. Spaceloft Subsea is reinforced with glass- and polyester-fiber batting and is designed for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States of America, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the Sultanate of Oman and other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil, NGLs and natural gas exploration and production related. Its operations are focused on the productive basins in the United States with a focus on crude oil and, to a lesser extent, liquids-rich natural gas plays. The Company has operations in offshore Trinidad and Oman, as well as it is executing an abandonment and reclamation program in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

