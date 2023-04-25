Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/25/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (OXY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil, which includes condensate, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The chemical segment primarily manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyl's. The midstream and marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports, and stores oil, NGL, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO2) and power. Midstream and marketing segment also includes Occidental's low-carbon venture businesses (OLCV). OLCV develops carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects, including the commercialization of DAC technology, and invests in other low-carbon technologies intended to reduce GHG emissions from its operations and partners with other industries to help reduce their emissions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

ENERGY TRANSFER LP (ET) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Transfer LP is engaged in natural gas operations and natural gas midstream and intrastate transportation and storage activities. The Company offers crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and refined products. The Company's segments include intrastate transportation and storage; interstate transportation and storage; midstream; NGL and refined products transportation and services; crude oil transportation and services; investment in Sunoco LP; investment in USAC; and all other. The intrastate transportation and storage segment and interstate transportation and storage consist of natural gas transportation pipelines, which receive natural gas from other mainline transportation pipelines, storage facilities and gathering systems and deliver the natural gas to industrial end-users, storage facilities, utilities, power generators and other third-party pipelines. The midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, processing, storage, and transportation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENERGY TRANSFER LP

GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA) (GLNG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company's segments include Shipping and FLNG. The Shipping segment operates and charters out LNG carriers on fixed terms to customers and it owns one LNG carrier and one FSRU, the Golar Tundra. The FLNG segment converts LNG carriers into FLNG vessels and charters them out to customers. It operates FLNG Hilli, FLNG Gimi the Gandria. It also has ready-to-implement designs for FLNGs of varying sizes. It operates in Bermuda, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malaysia, Cameroon and Croatia. The Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golar Management provides commercial, operational and technical support, crew management services and supervision and accounting and treasury services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP (KRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is an oil and gas mineral and royalty company. The Company owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in approximately 124,000 gross wells. The Company's properties include the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Appalachian, Mid-Continent, Haynesville, and Rockies. The Permian Basin extends from southeastern New Mexico into West Texas. The Mid-Continent is an area containing fields in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas and including the Granite Wash, Cleveland and the Mississippi Lime formations. The Appalachian Basin covers most of Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, West Virginia, western Maryland, eastern Kentucky, central Tennessee, western Virginia, northwestern Georgia and northern Alabama. The Williston Basin stretches through North Dakota, the northwest part of South Dakota, and eastern Montana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD (TNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a provider of marine transportation to global oil industries. The Company is focused on the development of its conventional oil tanker business. The Company has a has a fleet of approximately 49 double-hull tankers, including 26 Suezmax tankers, 14 Aframax tankers and nine long range two (LR2) product tankers, and also has a two time chartered-in tankers. The Company's tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including the operations of tankers employed on full service lightering contracts. The Company also owns a very large crude carrier (VLCC) through a 50 % owned joint venture. In addition, the Company owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the United States, Gulf and Caribbean.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TEEKAY TANKERS LTD

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

