Validea's Top 5 Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/18/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water-management and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides services needed to support new well completions as well as ongoing production over the life of the well, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluid hauling, water monitoring and water network automation. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support both new oil and gas well development. It also offers ongoing production activity, including water sourcing, recycling and disposal of flowback and produced water, as well as the associated logistics. The Oilfield Chemicals segment provides a full suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, pipelines and well completions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

US SILICA HOLDINGS INC (SLCA) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and a producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a range of industrial applications. In addition, through its subsidiary EP Minerals, LLC (EPM), the Company is engaged in the production of industrial minerals, including diatomaceous earth, clay (calcium bentonite and calcium montmorillonite) and perlite. Its segments include Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, the Company serves the oil and gas recovery market primarily by providing and delivering fracturing sand (frac sand), which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of oil and natural gas from the wells. The Industrial & Specialty Products segment consists of over 600 product types and materials used in a range of markets, including building and construction products, fillers and extenders, filtration, glassmaking, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TEEKAY CORP (TK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd., the owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate approximately 60 conventional tankers and other marine assets. It has three primary lines of business: conventional tankers, operational and maintenance marine services, and offshore production (FPSO units). Its subsidiaries include Teekay Tankers, and Teekay and its remaining subsidiaries (Teekay Parent). Teekay Tankers includes all of the Company's conventional crude oil tankers and product carriers. Teekay Tankers' conventional crude oil tankers and product tankers primarily operate in the spot tanker market. Teekay Parent owns two FPSO units, in addition to its interests in its subsidiaries. The Company has offices in approximately eight countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. (HP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides drilling solutions and technologies for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company is engaged in the designing, fabrication and operation of drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. Its fleet includes approximately 236 land rigs in the United States, 28 international land rigs and seven offshore platform rigs. It operates through three segments. North America Solutions segment operations are primarily located in Texas and also operate in other states, depending on demand. Such states include Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Offshore Gulf of Mexico segment's operations are conducted in Louisiana and in United States federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. International Solutions segment's operations have rigs and/or services primarily located in four international locations: Argentina, Bahrain, Colombia and United Arab Emirates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC (OII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global technology company. It provides engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. Its segments include Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech). Subsea Robotics segment consists of its remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), survey services and ROV tooling businesses. Manufactured Products segment provides distribution systems, such as production control umbilicals and connection systems made up of specialty subsea hardware and provides turnkey solutions. Its OPG segment provides a portfolio of integrated subsea project capabilities and solutions. Its IMDS segment provides asset integrity management, corrosion management, inspection, and non-destructive testing services. ADTech segment provides government services and products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

