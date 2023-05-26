Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BEYOND MEAT INC (BYND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beyond Meat, Inc. is a plant-based meat company, which offers a portfolio of plant-based meats. The Company's flagship product is the Beyond Burger, designed to look, cook and taste like a traditional beef burger. It also sells a range of other plant-based meat products, including Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Beef Crumbles, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Steak, Beyond Popcorn Chicken, Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Meat Jerky. The Company's branded products are available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in approximately 80 countries worldwide, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

WESTROCK COFFEE CO (WEST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westrock Coffee Company is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider. The Company is engaged in providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG and hospitality industries. Its segments include Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides value-added beverage solutions, including coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients. It also provides products in a variety of packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs and others. Through SS&T segment, it utilizes its technology and digitally traceable supply chain to directly impact and improve the lives of its farming partners, tangible economic empowerment and an emphasis on environmental accountability and farmer literacy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

HEINEKEN N.V. (ADR) (HEINY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hieneken NV is the Netherlands-based company engaged in the brewing and selling of beer. The product range of HEINEKEN mainly consists of beer, soft drinks and cider. The Company operates through five segments: Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific, Europe, and Head Office and Other/eliminations. The Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Primus, Amstel, Walia and Goldberg. The Americas segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Tecate, Amstel, Sol and Dos Equis. The Asia Pacific segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Anchor, Larue, Tiger and Bintang. The Europe segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Cruzcampo, Birra Moretti, Zywiec and Strongbow Apple Ciders. The Company owns, markets and sells in more than 190 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

