Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/19/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA (ADR) (ASAI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sendas Distribuidora SA, also known as Assai Atacadista, is a Brazil-based company mainly engaged in the food distribution sector. The Firm's activities are divided into two operational segments: Cash & Carry and Retail. Through the Cash & Carry segment, the Company offers food, bazaar items and other products to wholesale customers, through self-service stores operated in Brazil under the Assai brand name. The Retail segments includes operations of hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience shops under following brands: Exito, Carulla, Surtimaorista, Surtimax, Super Inter and Viva Malls in Colombia; Devoto, Disco and Geant in Uruguay; and Libertad, Mini Libertad and Paseo Libertad Malls in Argentina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC (CHEF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It offers stock-keeping units (SKUs), ranging from specialty foods and ingredients to basic ingredients and staples, produce and center-of-the-plate proteins. Its product categories include center-of-the-plate, dry goods, pastry, cheeses and charcuterie, produce, dairy and eggs, oils and vinegars and kitchen supplies. The Company operates through the food product distribution segment, which is concentrated primarily in the United States. The Company's customer base consists primarily of menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. Its center-of-the-plate products include custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as produce and food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC (UNFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Natural Foods, Inc. is a distributor of grocery and non-food products, and support services provider to retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. It also has a manufacturing division and a branded product line division. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the distribution of grocery and non-food products, and support services provider to retailers in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment is engaged in the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by the Company. Other includes a single location food manufacturing business, which engages in the importing, roasting, packaging and distributing of nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items and confections, and the Company's natural branded product lines, primarily Blue Marble Brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

CALAVO GROWERS, INC. (CVGW) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Calavo Growers, Inc. is a value-added fresh food provider. The Company delivers a range of fresh and prepared food products to retail groceries, food service, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers on a worldwide basis. It procures avocados from California, Mexico and other growing regions around the world. Through its various operating facilities, it sorts, packs, and/or ripens avocados, tomatoes and/or Hawaiian-grown papayas; creates, processes and packages a portfolio of healthy fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, and prepared foods; and processes and packages guacamole and salsa. It has two segments: Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes and papayas. The Prepared segment comprises all other products, including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa sold at retail and food service, as well as avocado pulp sold to food service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

SUNOPTA INC (USA) (STKL) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SunOpta Inc. is focused on the development and manufacture of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products for sale to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers. The Company's segments include Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers a full line of plant-based beverages and liquid and powder ingredients, utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases, as well as everyday broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers individually quick frozen (IQF) fruit for retail, IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice. In addition, it also offers fruit snacks, including bars, twists, ropes, and bite-sized varieties, as well as fruit smoothie bowls. It operates as a manufacturer for natural and private label brands, and also produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

