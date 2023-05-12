Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/12/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WD-40 COMPANY (WDFC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WD-40 Company is a global marketing company. The Company is engaged in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The Company's segments include Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The Company owns a range of brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products, which include WD-40 Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist, 3-IN-ONE, GT85, 2000 Flushes, no vac, 1001, Spot Shot, Lava, Solvol, X-14, and Carpet Fresh. The WD-40 Multi-Use Product is a multi-purpose maintenance product and is sold as an aerosol spray with various delivery systems, a non-aerosol trigger spray and in liquid-bulk form through mass retail stores, hardware stores, warehouse club stores, automotive parts outlets, online retailers and industrial distributors and suppliers. The Company markets and sells its products in more than 176 countries and territories around the world through grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

HORMEL FOODS CORP (HRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 45% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hormel Foods Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded food products. The Company develops, processes, and distributes a range of food products in a variety of markets. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International. The Retail segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food products sold predominantly in the retail market. This segment also includes the Company's MegaMex Foods, LLC joint venture. The Foodservice segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food and nutritional products for foodservice, convenience store, and commercial customers. The International segment processes, markets, and sells its products internationally. Its products include Hormel Black Label bacon, Columbus charcuterie, Hormel chili, Hormel pepperoni, Applegate breaded chicken, Herdez products, Hormel Square Table entrees, Cafe H sliced meats, Austin Blues sliced meats and Mary Kitchen hash.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

PRICESMART, INC. (PSMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 35% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PriceSmart, Inc. is an owner and operator of the United States (U.S.) style membership shopping warehouse clubs. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in approximately 50 warehouse clubs located in over 12 countries and one United States territory that are located in Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. In addition, it operates distribution centers in the United States. The Company's segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. It sells private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand. Its clubs feature food courts and tire centers and services. It offers merchandise in various categories, which include foods and sundries, fresh foods, hardlines, softlines and other business. It also offers wellness programs such as optical, pharmacy and audiology. Its foods and sundries consist primarily of grocery, health and beauty, and canned foods products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

KIMBERLY CLARK CORP (KMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers using advanced technologies in fibers, nonwovens, and absorbency. The Company's segments include Personal Care, which offers solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training, and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products, which are sold under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise and other brand names; Consumer Tissue offers facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products, which are sold under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve and other brand names, and K-C Professional, which offers solutions and supporting products such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the brands Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

LANCASTER COLONY CORP. (LANC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert's.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

