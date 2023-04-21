Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/21/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC (UNFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Natural Foods, Inc. is a distributor of grocery and non-food products, and support services provider to retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. It also has a manufacturing division and a branded product line division. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the distribution of grocery and non-food products, and support services provider to retailers in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment is engaged in the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by the Company. Other includes a single location food manufacturing business, which engages in the importing, roasting, packaging and distributing of nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items and confections, and the Company's natural branded product lines, primarily Blue Marble Brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

CALAVO GROWERS, INC. (CVGW) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Calavo Growers, Inc. is a value-added fresh food provider. The Company delivers a range of fresh and prepared food products to retail groceries, food service, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers on a worldwide basis. It procures avocados from California, Mexico and other growing regions around the world. Through its various operating facilities, it sorts, packs, and/or ripens avocados, tomatoes and/or Hawaiian-grown papayas; creates, processes and packages a portfolio of healthy fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, and prepared foods; and processes and packages guacamole and salsa. It has two segments: Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes and papayas. The Prepared segment comprises all other products, including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa sold at retail and food service, as well as avocado pulp sold to food service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

SUNOPTA INC (USA) (STKL) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SunOpta Inc. is focused on the development and manufacture of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products for sale to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers. The Company's segments include Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers a full line of plant-based beverages and liquid and powder ingredients, utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases, as well as everyday broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers individually quick frozen (IQF) fruit for retail, IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice. In addition, it also offers fruit snacks, including bars, twists, ropes, and bite-sized varieties, as well as fruit smoothie bowls. It operates as a manufacturer for natural and private label brands, and also produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

B&G FOODS INC (BGS) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells and distributes a diverse portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, cookies and crackers, baking powder, baking soda, corn starch, nut clusters and other specialty products. It also sells and distributes Static Guard, a household product brand. It sells and distributes its products directly and via a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets and specialty distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC (SPB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global branded consumer products and home essentials company. The Company operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The HPC segment consists of the Company's global small kitchen and personal care appliances businesses. The GPC segment consists of the Company's global pet care business. The H&G segment consists of the Company's home and garden, insect control and cleaning products business. Its product categories include home appliances, personal care, companion animal, aquatics, household, controls, repellents, and cleaning. Its brands include DreamBone, OmegaOne, Rejuvenate, and Cutter, among others. It manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America (NA), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions through a variety of trade channels, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

