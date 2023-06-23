Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/23/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BRC INC (BRCC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BRC Inc. is a veteran-controlled and led coffee and media company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, serves coffee, content and merchandise to active military, veterans, first responders, and others in America. The Company produces creative and engaging, cause-related media content, self-produced podcasts, and digital and print journalism in-house to inform, entertain, and build its community. It also sells Black Rifle Coffee-brand apparel, coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear that its consumers wear and use to showcase its brand. It offers over 20 varieties of roasted whole bean and ground coffee, plus its ready to drink (RTD), single-serve, and instant coffee. Its apparel products include shirts, women's tops, hats, hoodies, blankets, and other accessories. Its gear products include mugs, cups and glasses, equipment, thermoses, tumblers and stickers. It operates its facilities and offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Manchester, Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

WESTROCK COFFEE CO (WEST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westrock Coffee Company is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider. The Company is engaged in providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG and hospitality industries. Its segments include Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides value-added beverage solutions, including coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients. It also provides products in a variety of packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs and others. Through SS&T segment, it utilizes its technology and digitally traceable supply chain to directly impact and improve the lives of its farming partners, tangible economic empowerment and an emphasis on environmental accountability and farmer literacy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

