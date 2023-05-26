Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SOVOS BRANDS INC (SOVO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company. The Company is focused on acquiring and building brands. Its product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao's, Michael Angelo's and noosa. Rao's brand offers a selection of Rao's Homemade pasta sauces, including tomato-based sauces, Alfredo sauces and Pesto sauces, pizza sauces and dry pastas; Rao's Homestyle meat-based pasta sauces; and Rao's Made for Home frozen entrees, frozen pizza and soups. Michael Angelo's frozen products include a variety of dishes, such as eggplant parmesan, lasagna made with fresh Ricotta cheese, shrimp scampi and other pastas, for a homemade taste. noosa brand offers a suite of delicious yogurt products, including spoonable yogurts and drinkable smoothies. It sells its products to customers in the United States and principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors.

PRIMO WATER CORP (PRMW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primo Water Corporation is a water solutions provider. The Company's segments include North America and Europe. The North America segment provides bottled water solutions, water filtration and coffee services to customers in North America. Products included in its North America segment consist primarily of bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration equipment and coffee. The Europe segment provides bottled water, water filtration and coffee services to customers in Europe. Products included in its Europe segment consist of bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored essence water, mineral water, filtration equipment and coffee. Its razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, it delivers hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to customers.

UTZ BRANDS INC (UTZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Utz Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. The Company produces salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. The Company's brands include Power and Foundation brands. Power brands comprised of its Utz brand and On The Border brand; craft brands, such as Zapp's, Golden Flake Pork Skins, TORTIYAHS!, and Hawaiian; BFY brands, such as Good Health and Boulder Canyon, and selected licensed brands, such as TGI Fridays. Foundation brands include regional snacking brands, such as Bachman, Golden Flake Chips and Cheese, Tim's Cascade Snacks, Snyder of Berlin, Dirty Potato Chips, and R.W. Garcia. The Company serves its products to grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and over 2,100 direct-store-delivery routes. The Company manufactures its products in over 16 manufacturing facilities across the United States.

BEAUTY HEALTH CO (SKIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Beauty Health Company is a category-creating company that delivers beauty health experiences. Its flagship brand, HydraFacial, has created the category of hydra dermabrasion by using patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery Systems (Delivery Systems) to cleanse, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with solutions and serums. The Company has omnichannel place Delivery Systems where consumers live, work, and play, including medical offices, Medi spas, day spas, hotels, resorts, gyms, wellness centers, and other retail settings. HydraFacial is accessible and appropriate for consumers across all genders, ages, and skin types. It provides Keravive, which is a treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the scalp. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of approximately 25,000 Delivery Systems.

BRC INC (BRCC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BRC Inc. is a veteran-controlled and led coffee and media company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, serves coffee, content and merchandise to active military, veterans, first responders, and others in America. The Company produces creative and engaging, cause-related media content, self-produced podcasts, and digital and print journalism in-house to inform, entertain, and build its community. It also sells Black Rifle Coffee-brand apparel, coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear that its consumers wear and use to showcase its brand. It offers over 20 varieties of roasted whole bean and ground coffee, plus its ready to drink (RTD), single-serve, and instant coffee. Its apparel products include shirts, women's tops, hats, hoodies, blankets, and other accessories. Its gear products include mugs, cups and glasses, equipment, thermoses, tumblers and stickers. It operates its facilities and offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Manchester, Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

