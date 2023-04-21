Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/21/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HOSTESS BRANDS INC (TWNK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hostess Brands, Inc. is a sweet snacks company. The Company operates through the Snacking segment. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing snacks in North America. The Company produces a variety of snacks, including iconic Hostess Donettes, Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, and Zingers, as well as Voortman-branded cookies and wafers. It also sells products under the Dolly Madison, Cloverhill and Big Texas brands along with private-label products. Its product assortment is delivered to customers' warehouses and distribution centers by the case or in display-ready corrugate units. Retailers display and sell their products to the end consumer in single-serve, multi-pack or club-pack formats. It sells its products primarily to supermarket chains, national mass retailers and convenience stores, along with a smaller portion of its product sales going to clubs, dollar and drug stores, the vending channel, and other retail outlets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC (ADR) (IMBBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imperial Brands PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes and other tobacco products. The Company operates through two businesses: Tobacco & Next Generation Products (NGP) and Distribution. The Tobacco & NGP business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of Tobacco & NGP and Tobacco & NGP-related products, including sales to the Distribution business. The Distribution business comprises the distribution of Tobacco & NGP products for Tobacco & NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands, as well as a range of non-Tobacco & NGP products and services. Its segments include Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia & Australasia (AAA) and Distribution. Its cigarette portfolio includes international brands, such as West, Davidoff, Gauloises and JPS, Winston, Nobel and Lambert & Butler. Its range of other tobacco products and accessories include fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD (HLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a global nutrition company that provides health and wellness products. The Company sells weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition products; and literature and promotional items to and through a network of independent members. Its segments include North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. Its weight management products include meal replacements, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks. Its targeted nutrition products include functional beverages and dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients. Its energy, sports, and fitness category includes products that support a healthy active lifestyle. Its outer nutrition products include facial skin care, body care, and hair care. The Company's literature and promotional items include start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC (CHEF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It offers stock-keeping units (SKUs), ranging from specialty foods and ingredients to basic ingredients and staples, produce and center-of-the-plate proteins. Its product categories include center-of-the-plate, dry goods, pastry, cheeses and charcuterie, produce, dairy and eggs, oils and vinegars and kitchen supplies. The Company operates through the food product distribution segment, which is concentrated primarily in the United States. The Company's customer base consists primarily of menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. Its center-of-the-plate products include custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as produce and food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TREEHOUSE FOODS INC. (THS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of private label foods and beverages in North America. The Company's portfolio includes snacking offerings, which include crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and candy offerings; beverage and drink mix offerings, which include non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages, and grocery offerings, which include pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese and pudding. It sells its products to retail, co- manufacturing, and food-away-from-home customers in shelf-stable, refrigerated, and frozen formats. It also offers its customers a range of value and nutritional solutions, including natural, organic and gluten-free products. It sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, co-manufacturers, and industrial and export channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

