Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/28/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

UTZ BRANDS INC (UTZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Utz Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. The Company produces salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. The Company's brands include Power and Foundation brands. Power brands Utz, ON THE BORDER, Zapp's, Golden Flake Pork Skins, TORTIYAHS!, Hawaiian, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, and TGI Fridays. Foundation brands include Bachman, Golden Flake Chips and Cheese, Tim's Cascade Snacks, Snyder of Berlin, Dirty Potato Chips, R.W. Garcia and Herdez. The Company operates manufacturing facilities in United States. The Company serves its products to grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,000 direct-store-delivery routes. The Company's subsidiaries include Utz Brands Holdings, LLC, Utz Quality Foods, LLC, UTZTRAN, LLC, Heron Holding Corporation, and Golden Flake Snack Foods, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

PRIMO WATER CORP (PRMW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primo Water Corporation is a provider of drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. The Company's segments include North America, which includes its DSS, Aquaterra, Mountain Valley and Legacy Primo businesses, and Europe, which includes its Eden Europe, Decantae and Fonthill businesses. The Company operates under a recurring razor/razorblade model. Its portfolio of products includes bottled water, water dispensers, self-service refill drinking water, filtration units, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee. The Company's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, the Company delivers hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, the Company offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 14,000 locations. It is also focused on marketing and packaging of spring water.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC (ENR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global diversified household products company in batteries, auto care and portable lights. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant and freshener products; and portable lights. Its segments include Battery & Lights and Auto Care. It offers household batteries, including primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid using many technologies including lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide. These products are sold globally under the Energizer, Eveready and Rayovac brands, including hearing aid batteries, and the Varta brand in Latin America and Asia Pacific. It offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. In addition, it offers lighting products designed to meet a variety of consumer needs, which include handheld, headlights, lanterns and area lights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO SA (CBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 15% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is a Brazil-based company engaged in the retail sector. The Firm, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the distribution of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Retail, Exito Group and Other Businesses. The Retail segment focuses on the banners Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Supermercado and Mini Extra, among others. It also includes the operation of gas stations and drugstores. The Exito Group segment consists of the operation of stores in Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina. The Other Businesses segment includes complementary businesses, such as the real estate, credit card, travel, insurance, mobile and money transfer, royalties, financial services, marketing and other services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

BEYOND MEAT INC (BYND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 8% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beyond Meat, Inc. is a plant-based meat company, which offers a portfolio of plant-based meats. The Company's flagship product is the Beyond Burger, designed to look, cook and taste like a traditional beef burger. It also sells a range of other plant-based meat products, including Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Beef Crumbles, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Steak, Beyond Popcorn Chicken, Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Meat Jerky. The Company's branded products are available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in approximately 80 countries worldwide, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

