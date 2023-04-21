Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/21/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BELLRING BRANDS INC (BRBR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BellRing Brands, Inc. is a consumer product holding company. The Company is a provider of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars. The Company operates through protein-based consumer goods. The Company's primary brands are Premier Protein and Dymatize. Premier Protein's product portfolio consists of RTD protein shakes, refreshing protein beverages and protein powders. Dymatize brand's portfolio includes an assortment of sports nutrition products, including protein powders. Dymatize protein powder portfolio consists of three primary products: ISO.100 made with hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate, Elite 100% Whey and Super Mass Gainer. The Company's products are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug and mass (FDM), e-Commerce, specialty and convenience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO (EPC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edgewell Personal Care Company is a consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, and feminine care categories. It operates through three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care. Its Wet Shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Billie, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. It also manufactures, distributes and sells a complete line of private label and disposable razors, shaving systems and replacement blades. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo and Wet Ones brand names. It offers Wet Ones antibacterial hand wipes and other related products. In Feminine Care, the Company market products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. It offers tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands, including the Playtex Sport compact tampon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

INGREDION INC (INGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredients solutions provider that transforms corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing and other industries. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It develops, produces, and sells a variety of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners, for various industries. Its product lines include starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, as well as biomaterials. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose and syrup solids. Its products are derived primarily from the processing of corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato and rice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP (GO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is a retailer of name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The Company operates approximately 440 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland and New Jersey. The Company's product offering includes staples, across grocery, produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, beer and wine, fresh meat and seafood, general merchandise, and health and beauty care. These products include a wide selection of Natural, Organic, Specialty and Healthy (NOSH) products. It operates eight distribution centers, three of which it operates and five of which are operated by third parties. It has an in-house transportation fleet as well as transportation partner relationships that provide deliveries to its stores. The Company is focused on centralized marketing efforts primarily on digital ads, social media, television, and radio commercials, print circulars, and in-store and outdoor signage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA (ADR) (ASAI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sendas Distribuidora SA, also known as Assai Atacadista, is a Brazil-based company mainly engaged in the food distribution sector. The Firm's activities are divided into two operational segments: Cash & Carry and Retail. Through the Cash & Carry segment, the Company offers food, bazaar items and other products to wholesale customers, through self-service stores operated in Brazil under the Assai brand name. The Retail segments includes operations of hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience shops under following brands: Exito, Carulla, Surtimaorista, Surtimax, Super Inter and Viva Malls in Colombia; Devoto, Disco and Geant in Uruguay; and Libertad, Mini Libertad and Paseo Libertad Malls in Argentina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

