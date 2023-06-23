Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/23/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) is an international tobacco company. It focuses on delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. Its product portfolio consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the United States. It is engaged in developing smoke-free products for adults along with building scientific assessment capabilities in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables, and Swedish Match's General snus, as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). Its portfolio consists of both international and local brands and is led by Marlboro. Its other cigarette brands include Chesterfield, L&M and Philip Morris.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

PM Guru Analysis

PM Fundamental Analysis

SUNOPTA INC (USA) (STKL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SunOpta Inc. is focused on the development and manufacture of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products for sale to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers. The Company's segments include Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers a full line of plant-based beverages and liquid and powder ingredients, utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases, as well as everyday broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers individually quick frozen (IQF) fruit for retail, IQF and bulk frozen fruit for foodservice. In addition, it also offers fruit snacks, including bars, twists, ropes, and bite-sized varieties, as well as fruit smoothie bowls. It operates as a manufacturer for natural and private label brands, and also produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of SUNOPTA INC (USA)

STKL Guru Analysis

STKL Fundamental Analysis

BEYOND MEAT INC (BYND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beyond Meat, Inc. is a plant-based meat company, which offers a portfolio of plant-based meats. The Company's flagship product is the Beyond Burger, designed to look, cook and taste like a traditional beef burger. It also sells a range of other plant-based meat products, including Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Beef Crumbles, Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles, Beyond Chicken Tenders, Beyond Steak, Beyond Popcorn Chicken, Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Meat Jerky. The Company's branded products are available at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in approximately 80 countries worldwide, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of BEYOND MEAT INC

BYND Guru Analysis

BYND Fundamental Analysis

UTZ BRANDS INC (UTZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Utz Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. The Company produces salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. The Company's brands include Power and Foundation brands. Power brands comprised of its Utz brand and On The Border brand; craft brands, such as Zapp's, Golden Flake Pork Skins, TORTIYAHS!, and Hawaiian; BFY brands, such as Good Health and Boulder Canyon, and selected licensed brands, such as TGI Fridays. Foundation brands include regional snacking brands, such as Bachman, Golden Flake Chips and Cheese, Tim's Cascade Snacks, Snyder of Berlin, Dirty Potato Chips, and R.W. Garcia. The Company serves its products to grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and over 2,100 direct-store-delivery routes. The Company manufactures its products in over 16 manufacturing facilities across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UTZ BRANDS INC

UTZ Guru Analysis

UTZ Fundamental Analysis

BEAUTY HEALTH CO (SKIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Beauty Health Company is a category-creating company that delivers beauty health experiences. Its flagship brand, HydraFacial, has created the category of hydra dermabrasion by using patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery Systems (Delivery Systems) to cleanse, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with solutions and serums. The Company has omnichannel place Delivery Systems where consumers live, work, and play, including medical offices, Medi spas, day spas, hotels, resorts, gyms, wellness centers, and other retail settings. HydraFacial is accessible and appropriate for consumers across all genders, ages, and skin types. It provides Keravive, which is a treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the scalp. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of approximately 25,000 Delivery Systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of BEAUTY HEALTH CO

SKIN Guru Analysis

SKIN Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.