Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/19/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HERBALIFE LTD (HLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herbalife Ltd., formerly Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., is a global nutrition company. The Company sells weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports and fitness; and other nutrition products to and through a network of independent members (Members). In China, the Company sells its products to and through independent service providers and sales representatives to customers and preferred customers, as well as through the Company-operated retail platforms when necessary. It sells products in 95 markets throughout the world. The Company sells its products in five geographic regions: North America; Latin America, which consists of Mexico and South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), which consists of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific (excluding China); and China. The Company operates through two segments: Primary Reporting Segment and China. The Primary Reporting Segment includes the North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC (HAIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is an organic and natural products company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells organic and natural products. The Company has two geographic based reportable segments: North America and International. The Company's products include Turbocharge brands, which includes snacks as well as plant-based meat and non-dairy beverages; Targeted Investment brands, which includes tea, baby, yogurt, and personal care products; Fuel brands, which includes soup, cooking oils and nut butters, and Simplify brands. The Company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, e-commerce retailers, food service channels and club, drug and convenience stores in approximately 75 countries worldwide. The Company's food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Earth's Best, Ella's Kitchen and Frank Cooper's, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP (JJSF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer of snack foods and distributes frozen beverages, which it markets nationally to the foodservice and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment sells soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment sells soft pretzel products, including SUPERPRETZEL and AUNTIE ANNE'S, frozen novelties including LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID Juice Bars and Soft Frozen Lemonade, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars and sorbet, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL cups and sticks, SOUR PATCH sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and handheld products. The Frozen Beverages segment sells frozen beverages and related products to the food service industry under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It also provides repair and maintenance service to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

COCA-COLA CO (KO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Global Ventures; and Bottling Investments. It owns or licenses and markets various beverage brands, which are grouped into categories, such as Coca-Cola; sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee and tea; juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; and emerging beverages. It owns and markets six nonalcoholic sparkling soft drink brands, such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Diet Coke /Coca-Cola Light, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Its water, sports, coffee and tea brands include quarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, dogadan, Dasani, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glaceau smartwater, glaceau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Powerade and others. The Company's juice, dairy and plant-based beverages brands include AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy and Simply. The Company products are available to consumers in more than 200 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PEPSICO, INC. (PEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PepsiCo, Inc. is a beverage and convenient food company. The Company's segments include Frito-Lay North America, which includes its food businesses in the United States and Canada; Quaker Foods North America, which includes its food businesses, such as cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food, in the United States and Canada; PepsiCo Beverages North America, which includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Latin America; Europe, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China region. Its brands include Lays, Doritos and Cheetos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

