Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/28/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) is an international tobacco company. It focuses on delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. Its product portfolio consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the United States. It is engaged in developing smoke-free products for adults along with building scientific assessment capabilities in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables, and Swedish Match's General snus, as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). Its portfolio consists of both international and local brands and is led by Marlboro. Its other cigarette brands include Chesterfield, L&M and Philip Morris.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. (STZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage and alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Canopy. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Corona Premier, Victoria, Pacifico, and others. It offers a portfolio of wine and spirits brands, which include Cook's California Champagne, Mount Veeder, My Favorite Neighbor, Casa Noble, Mi CAMPO, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Robert Mondavi Winery, Copper & Kings, and others. The Canopy Equity Method Investment makes up the Canopy segment. It operates over five distilleries in the United States for the production of its spirits; two facilities for High West whiskey, one facility each for Copper & Kings American brandies, Nelson's Green Brier bourbon and whiskey products, and Austin Cocktails.

DANONE SA (ADR) (DANOY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Danone SA is a France-based global food and beverage company. It operates through four segments: Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products (EDP), Waters and Specialized Nutrition, including Early Life Nutrition and Medical Nutrition. EDP produces and distributes fresh fermented dairy products and other dairy specialties, plant-based products and beverages, coffee creamers and organic products; Waters sells bottled water and water sold in small and large containers; Early Life Nutrition offers baby formula (infant milk formula, follow-on milk, growing up milks), milk and fruit-based desserts, cereals, jars of baby food and ready-made baby food; Advanced Medical Nutrition offers adult or pediatric clinical nutrition products to be taken orally or through a tube in the event of malnutrition related to illness or other causes. The Company's brands portfolio includes Activia, Actimel, Alpro, Danette, Danonino, Danio, evian, Volvic, Nutrilon/Aptamil, Nutricia, among others.

BRF SA (ADR) (BRFS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BRF S.A. is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company's segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales. The poultry operations include the production and sale of whole poultry and in-natura cuts. The pork and other operations involve the production and sale of in-natura cuts. The processed operations include the production and sale of processed foods, frozen and processed products derived from poultry, pork and beef, margarine, vegetable and soybean-based products. The other sales operations include the commercialization of flour for food service and others. Other segments include sale of in-natura beef cuts, agricultural products and animal feed.

HEINEKEN N.V. (ADR) (HEINY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heineken N.V. is involved in the brewing and selling of beer. The Company operates through five segments: Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific, Europe, and Head Office and Other/eliminations. The Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Primus, Amstel, Walia and Goldberg. The Americas segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Tecate, Amstel, Sol and Dos Equis. The Asia Pacific segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Anchor, Larue, Tiger and Bintang. The Europe segment includes brands, such as Heineken, Cruzcampo, Birra Moretti, Zywiec and Strongbow Apple Ciders. The Company owns, markets and sells more than 250 brands in more than 190 countries. Amstel's host of brand extensions available includes Amstel Light, Amstel Lager, Amstel Premium Pilsener, Amstel Bright and Amstel Radler. Strongbow Apple Ciders' range of flavors is based on apple, including Gold Apple, Honey, Red Berries, Elderflower and Dark Fruit.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

