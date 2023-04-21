Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/21/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) is an international tobacco company. It focuses on delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. Its product portfolio consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the United States. It is engaged in developing smoke-free products for adults along with building scientific assessment capabilities in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables, and Swedish Match's General snus, as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). Its portfolio consists of both international and local brands and is led by Marlboro. Its other cigarette brands include Chesterfield, L&M and Philip Morris.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional supplements, functional foods, and personal care products. The Company's product lines include USANA Nutritionals Optimizers, Essentials/CellSentials, foods, personal care, and skincare, and all others. The USANA Nutritionals Optimizers consists of supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. These products support needs, such as cardiovascular health, skeletal/structural health, and digestive health and are intended to be used in conjunction with the Essentials/CellSentials. The Essentials/CellSentials product line includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide total body nutrition. Its food product line includes meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. Its personal care and skincare line includes its premium science-based personal care products and Celavive, its skincare system formulated with its USANA InCelligence Technology.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC (HAIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is an organic and natural products company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells organic and natural products. The Company has two geographic based reportable segments: North America and International. The Company's products include Turbocharge brands, which includes snacks as well as plant-based meat and non-dairy beverages; Targeted Investment brands, which includes tea, baby, yogurt, and personal care products; Fuel brands, which includes soup, cooking oils and nut butters, and Simplify brands. The Company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, e-commerce retailers, food service channels and club, drug and convenience stores in approximately 75 countries worldwide. The Company's food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Earth's Best, Ella's Kitchen and Frank Cooper's, among others.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

SYSCO CORP (SYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sysco Corporation is engaged in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. The Company operates in three reportable segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations and SYGMA. U.S. Foodservice Operations includes the Company's US Broadline operations, which distribute a full line of food products, including custom-cut meat, seafood, produce, specialty Italian, specialty imports and a wide variety of non-food products. International Foodservice Operations includes operations outside of the United States, which distribute a full line of food products and a wide variety of non-food products, and its operations are held in Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama. The SYGMA segment includes the Company's United States customized distribution operations serving quick-service chain restaurant customer locations.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CLOROX CO (CLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Clorox Company is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle and International. The Health and Wellness segments consist of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States. The Household segment consists of bags and wraps, grilling products and cat litter marketed and sold in the United States. The Lifestyle segment consists of food, natural personal care products and water-filtration products marketed and sold in the United States. The International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. The Company's products are sold primarily through mass retailers; grocery outlets; warehouse clubs; dollar stores; home hardware centers; drug, pet and military stores; third-party and owned e-commerce channels, and distributors.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

