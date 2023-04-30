Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On David Dreman - 4/30/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

COCA-COLA CO (KO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Global Ventures; and Bottling Investments. It owns or licenses and markets various beverage brands, which are grouped into categories, such as Coca-Cola; sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee and tea; juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; and emerging beverages. It owns and markets six nonalcoholic sparkling soft drink brands, such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Diet Coke /Coca-Cola Light, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Its water, sports, coffee and tea brands include quarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, dogadan, Dasani, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glaceau smartwater, glaceau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Powerade and others. The Company's juice, dairy and plant-based beverages brands include AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy and Simply. The Company products are available to consumers in more than 200 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

HERSHEY CO (HSY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hershey Company is a confectionery company. It produces snack, mints, chocolate, and non-chocolate confectionery. Its segments include North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. North America Confectionery segment consists of traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery markets in the United States and Canada. This includes chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery, gum and refreshment products, protein bars, spreads, snack bites and mixes, as well as pantry, and food service lines. North America Salty Snacks segment includes salty snacking products in the United States. This includes ready-to-eat popcorn, baked and trans-fat free snacks, pretzels, and other snacks. The international segment has operations and manufactures products in Mexico, Brazil, India, and Malaysia for consumers in these regions, and distributes and sells confectionery products in export markets of Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

KRAFT HEINZ CO (KHC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a global food and beverage company. KHC manufactures and markets food and beverage products, including dairy products, meat products, soybean and vegetable oils, tomatoes, coffee beans, sugar and other sweeteners, other fruits and vegetables, corn products, wheat products and potatoes. The Company's geographic segments include North America and International. Its North America segment offers various brands, which include Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Capri Sun, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid and Jell-O. Its International segment offers various brands, such as International Heinz, ABC, Master, Kraft, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Plasmon and Pudliszki. Its products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies and institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

KIMBERLY CLARK CORP (KMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers using advanced technologies in fibers, nonwovens, and absorbency. The Company's segments include Personal Care, which offers solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training, and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products, which are sold under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise and other brand names; Consumer Tissue offers facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products, which are sold under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve and other brand names, and K-C Professional, which offers solutions and supporting products such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the brands Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costco Wholesale Corporation is a global retailer with warehouse club operations in eight countries. The Company operates an international chain of membership warehouses, mainly under the Costco Wholesale name. The Company's warehouses are designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses reduce costs in purchasing for resale and for everyday business use. The Company offers merchandise in various categories, which include groceries, candy, appliances, television and media, automotive supplies, tires, toys, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, books, housewares, apparel, health and beauty aids, furniture, office supplies and office equipment. Members can also shop for private label Kirkland Signature products. It operates approximately 838 warehouses worldwide. It also operates self-service gasoline stations. The Company operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

