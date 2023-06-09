Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/9/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED (IMKTA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. The Company operates approximately 198 supermarkets, including 74 in North Carolina, 65 in Georgia, 35 in South Carolina, 21 in Tennessee, one in Virginia and one in Alabama. The Company locates its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities. Ingles supermarkets offers customers a range of nationally advertised food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables and non-food products. Non-food products include fuel centers, pharmacies, health/beauty/cosmetic products and general merchandise, as well as private label items. In addition, the Company focuses on selling its products to its customers through the development of certified organic products, bakery departments and prepared foods, including delicatessen sections. The Company also operates approximately 112 in-store pharmacies and 107 fuel centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WEIS MARKETS, INC. (WMK) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weis Markets, Inc. is engaged principally in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care and household products. The store product selection includes national, local and private brands, including natural, gluten-free and organic varieties. The Company operated over three stores in Delaware, approximately 49 stores in Maryland, over six stores in New Jersey, approximately nine stores in New York, over 118 stores in Pennsylvania, approximately nine stores in Virginia and over three stores in West Virginia, for a total of approximately 197 retail food stores operating under the Weis Markets trade name. The Company owns and operates distribution centers in Milton and Northumberland, Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR) (BTI) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: British American Tobacco p.l.c is a consumer-centric, multi-category consumer goods company. The Company provides tobacco and nicotine products. Its segments include the United States of America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe. It manages a globally integrated supply chain, and its products are distributed to retail outlets. Its product categories include vapor products, modern oral products, and tobacco heating products. Its vapor products are handheld, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid (called an e-liquid) to produce an inhalable aerosol, known as vapor. The Company's modern oral products are its smoke-free oral nicotine products called nicotine pouches, designed for use in the mouth. Its traditional oral products include snus and snuff. Its products are sold in the United States, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus. Its brands include Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, and Shuang Xi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. (JBSS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts in the United States. The Company's nuts are sold under its Fisher , Orchard Valley Harvest , Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts brand names and under a variety of private brands. The Company also market and distributes a range of food and snack products, including peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, snack and trail mixes, snack bites, sunflower kernels, dried fruit, corn snacks, chickpea snacks, sesame sticks and other sesame snack products under its brand names and under private brands. Its principal products are raw and processed nuts. The nut product line includes almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts and filberts. Its products are sold through food retailers in the consumer channel, commercial ingredient users and contract packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

HORMEL FOODS CORP (HRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hormel Foods Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded food products. The Company develops, processes, and distributes a range of food products in a variety of markets. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International. The Retail segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food products sold predominantly in the retail market. This segment also includes the Company's MegaMex Foods, LLC joint venture. The Foodservice segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food and nutritional products for foodservice, convenience store, and commercial customers. The International segment processes, markets, and sells its products internationally. Its products include Hormel Black Label bacon, Columbus charcuterie, Hormel chili, Hormel pepperoni, Applegate breaded chicken, Herdez products, Hormel Square Table entrees, Cafe H sliced meats, Austin Blues sliced meats and Mary Kitchen hash.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

