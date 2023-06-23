Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/23/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC (REYN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The Company's Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces branded and store brand foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste & Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in four categories: food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers and plastic wrap.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ADECOAGRO SA (AGRO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy. Its agricultural activities consist of harvesting certain agricultural products, including crops, rough rice and sugarcane, for sale to third parties and for internal use as inputs in its various manufacturing processes, and producing raw milk. Its manufacturing activities consist of selling manufactured products, including processed rice, sugar, ethanol and energy, among others, and providing services, such as grain warehousing and conditioning and handling and drying services, among others. The Company's land transformation activities consist of the acquisition of farmlands or businesses with underdeveloped or underutilized agricultural land.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (MDLZ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mondelez International, Inc. is a snack company. The Company's core business is making and selling chocolate, biscuits, and baked snacks. Its additional business in locally relevant categories, including gum and candy, cheese and grocery and powdered beverages. The Company's portfolio includes global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tates Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores and other retail food outlets. It also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through various e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, its direct-to-consumer websites, and social media platforms. Its segments include Latin America, AMEA, Europe, and North America. It sells its products in over 150 countries globally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO SA (CBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is a Brazil-based company engaged in the retail sector. The Firm, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the distribution of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Retail, Exito Group and Other Businesses. The Retail segment focuses on the banners Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Supermercado and Mini Extra, among others. It also includes the operation of gas stations and drugstores. The Exito Group segment consists of the operation of stores in Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina. The Other Businesses segment includes complementary businesses, such as the real estate, credit card, travel, insurance, mobile and money transfer, royalties, financial services, marketing and other services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costco Wholesale Corporation is a global retailer with warehouse club operations in eight countries. The Company operates an international chain of membership warehouses, mainly under the Costco Wholesale name. The Company's warehouses are designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses reduce costs in purchasing for resale and for everyday business use. The Company offers merchandise in various categories, which include groceries, candy, appliances, television and media, automotive supplies, tires, toys, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, books, housewares, apparel, health and beauty aids, furniture, office supplies and office equipment. Members can also shop for private label Kirkland Signature products. It operates approximately 838 warehouses worldwide. It also operates self-service gasoline stations. The Company operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

