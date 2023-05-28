Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/28/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. (FIZZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets, and sells a distinctive portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company's brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices. The Company's portfolio of Power+ Brands includes LaCroix, LaCroix Curate, and LaCroix NiCola sparkling water products; Clear Fruit, Rip It energy drinks and shots; and Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals and Mr. Pure juice and juice-based products. In addition, the Company produces and distributes carbonated soft drinks including Shasta and Faygo brands. The Company delivers its products through three primary distribution channels: take-home, convenience and food service. The take-home distribution channel consists of national and regional grocery stores, club stores, and e-commerce stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR) (BTI) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: British American Tobacco p.l.c is a consumer-centric, multi-category consumer goods company. The Company provides tobacco and nicotine products. Its segments include the United States of America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe. It manages a globally integrated supply chain, and its products are distributed to retail outlets. Its product categories include vapor products, modern oral products, and tobacco heating products. Its vapor products are handheld, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid (called an e-liquid) to produce an inhalable aerosol, known as vapor. The Company's modern oral products are its smoke-free oral nicotine products called nicotine pouches, designed for use in the mouth. Its traditional oral products include snus and snuff. Its products are sold in the United States, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus. Its brands include Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, and Shuang Xi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR)

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costco Wholesale Corporation is a global retailer with warehouse club operations in eight countries. The Company operates an international chain of membership warehouses, mainly under the Costco Wholesale name. The Company's warehouses are designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses reduce costs in purchasing for resale and for everyday business use. The Company offers merchandise in various categories, which include groceries, candy, appliances, television and media, automotive supplies, tires, toys, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, books, housewares, apparel, health and beauty aids, furniture, office supplies and office equipment. Members can also shop for private label Kirkland Signature products. It operates approximately 838 warehouses worldwide. It also operates self-service gasoline stations. The Company operates e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

PEPSICO, INC. (PEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PepsiCo, Inc. is a beverage and convenient food company. The Company's segments include Frito-Lay North America, which includes its food businesses in the United States and Canada; Quaker Foods North America, which includes its food businesses, such as cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food, in the United States and Canada; PepsiCo Beverages North America, which includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Latin America; Europe, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China region. Its brands include Lays, Doritos and Cheetos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PEPSICO, INC.

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO (PG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products through approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores and professional channels. It offers products under the brands, such as Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, Braun, Gillette, Venus, Crest, Oral-B, Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol, Vicks, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer, Luvs, Pampers, Always, Always Discreet, Tampax, Bounty, Charmin and Puffs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PROCTER & GAMBLE CO

