Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/30/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates on energy drink beverages under various brand names. The Company's segments include Monster Energy Drinks, which is comprised of its Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Monster Tour Water and True North Pure Energy Seltzers; Strategic Brands segment, which is comprised of the various energy drink brands; Alcohol Brands segment, which is comprised of the various craft beers and hard seltzers, as well as The Beast Unleashed FMBs, and Other segment, which is comprised of certain products sold by American Fruits and Flavors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to independent third-party customers. Its brands include Monster Energy Ultra, Java Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, True North, Mother, and Predator.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR) (BTI) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based, multi-category consumer goods company that provides tobacco and nicotine products. The Company invests in building a portfolio of tobacco and nicotine products alongside its traditional tobacco business, including vapour products, tobacco heating products (THPs) and modern oral products. It manages a globally integrated supply chain, and its products are distributed to retail outlets across the world. The Company's segments include the United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe and North Africa. The Company's products as sold in the United States, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus. Its vapour products are hand-held, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid and creates a vapor to be inhaled. Its THP products do not burn tobacco and no smoke is produced. Its modern oral products are white in color and contain nicotine, water, and other food-grade ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR)

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. (FIZZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets, and sells a distinctive portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company's brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices. The Company's portfolio of Power+ Brands includes LaCroix, LaCroix Curate, and LaCroix NiCola sparkling water products; Clear Fruit, Rip It energy drinks and shots; and Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals and Mr. Pure juice and juice-based products. In addition, the Company produces and distributes carbonated soft drinks including Shasta and Faygo brands. The Company delivers its products through three primary distribution channels: take-home, convenience and food service. The take-home distribution channel consists of national and regional grocery stores, club stores, and e-commerce stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a human and animal nutrition company. The Company is an agricultural supply chain manager and processor. It operates through three business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment is engaged in corn and wheat wet and dry milling and other activities. The Nutrition segment is engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of a range of ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, botanical extracts, and other specialty food and feed ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC (WBA) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retailing company. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The Company's U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment includes the Walgreens business, which includes the operations of retail drug stores, health and wellness services, and specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and its equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen. Its International segment consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses outside the United States and a pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. Its portfolio of consumer brands include Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Its U.S. Healthcare segment is a consumer-centric, technology-enabled healthcare business that engages consumers through a personalized, omni-channel experience across the care journey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

