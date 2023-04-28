Validea's Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/28/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ADECOAGRO SA (AGRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy. Its agricultural activities consist of harvesting certain agricultural products, including crops, rough rice and sugarcane, for sale to third parties and for internal use as inputs in its various manufacturing processes, and producing raw milk. Its manufacturing activities consist of selling manufactured products, including processed rice, sugar, ethanol and energy, among others, and providing services, such as grain warehousing and conditioning and handling and drying services, among others. The Company's land transformation activities consist of the acquisition of farmlands or businesses with underdeveloped or underutilized agricultural land.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ADECOAGRO SA

AGRO Guru Analysis

AGRO Fundamental Analysis

GENERAL MILLS, INC. (GIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. The Company operates through four segments: North America Retail, International, Pet, and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment reflects retail and foodservice businesses outside of the United States and Canada. The Pet segment includes pet food products sold primarily in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, grocery stores, regional pet store chains, mass merchandisers, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. The North America Foodservice segment offers products, such as ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, baking mixes, and bakery flour.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENERAL MILLS, INC.

GIS Guru Analysis

GIS Fundamental Analysis

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Company's portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and includes coconut oil, juice, hydration mix and milk offerings. Its other brands include the clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. It also supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Its Americas segment, comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada, and the International segment is comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Vita Coco coconut water as an alternative to sugar-packed sports drinks and other less healthy hydration alternatives. Its products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VITA COCO COMPANY INC

COCO Guru Analysis

COCO Fundamental Analysis

BRC INC (BRCC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BRC Inc. is a veteran-controlled and led coffee and media company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, serves coffee, content and merchandise to active military, veterans, first responders, and others in America. The Company produces creative and engaging, cause-related media content, self-produced podcasts, and digital and print journalism in-house to inform, entertain, and build its community. It also sells Black Rifle Coffee-brand apparel, coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear that its consumers wear and use to showcase its brand. It offers over 20 varieties of roasted whole bean and ground coffee, plus its ready to drink (RTD), single-serve, and instant coffee. Its apparel products include shirts, women's tops, hats, hoodies, blankets, and other accessories. Its gear products include mugs, cups and glasses, equipment, thermoses, tumblers and stickers. It operates its facilities and offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Manchester, Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BRC INC

BRCC Guru Analysis

BRCC Fundamental Analysis

SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO (SMPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simply Good Foods Co is a developer, marketer and seller of nutritional foods and snacking products. The Company's product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, snacks and confectionery products. It offers its products under various brands, such as Atkins, Quest and Atkins Endulge brand. It offers two types of nutrition bars: Atkins Meal Bars and Atkins Snack Bars. Atkins Meal Bars contain 13 to 17 grams of protein and are available in 11 different flavors. With 2 to 4 grams of net carbs, Atkins Snack Bars contain 7 to 13 grams of protein. Atkins offers 15 varieties of Atkins Snack Bars. Its Atkins RTD shakes contain 10 to 15 grams of protein. Its shakes are available in a variety of flavors, including cookies and creme, cafe caramel and creamy chocolate. Its Plus RTD shakes contain 30 grams of protein. Its Atkins Endulge line consists of desserts without added sugar.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO

SMPL Guru Analysis

SMPL Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.