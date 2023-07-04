Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

HESAI GROUP - ADR (HSAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hesai Group is a holding company mainly engaged in the provision of three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company operates its business through two segments: LiDAR segment and Gas Detection segment. The Company's products include AT series, FT series, Pandar series, and methane telemeters. The Company's products are widely used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles supporting advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as autonomous vehicles. The Company conducts business in domestic and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC (ADR) (NAAS) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Naas Technology Inc, formerly RISE Education Cayman Ltd, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged three to 18. The Company operates in China's junior English Language Training (ELT) market. Its offers three flagship courses, including Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up, that are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. In addition to its flagship courses, the Company also offers short-term programs to its existing students as complementary services to its flagship courses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

DOORDASH INC (DASH) is a large-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DoorDash, Inc. is a technology company. The Company operates a local commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and Dashers. The Company's primary offerings are the DoorDash Marketplace, which operates in four countries, including the United States, and the Wolt Marketplace, which operates in 23 countries, most of which are in Europe. Both the DoorDash Marketplace and the Wolt Marketplace (Marketplaces) provide a suite of services that enable merchants to establish an online presence and fulfill orders primarily through independent contractors who use the Company's platform to deliver orders (Dashers). As part of the Marketplaces, the Company also offers Pickup, which allows consumers to place advance orders, skip lines, and pick up their orders with no consumer fees, as well as DoorDash for Work, which provides merchants on the Company's platform with large group orders and catering orders for businesses and events.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

LI AUTO INC (ADR) (LI) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Li Auto Inc is a China-based new energy passenger vehicles (NEV) automaker principally engaged in the design, develop, manufacture and sales of smart electric vehicles. The Company's primary products are sport utility vehicles (SUVs) under its brand Li ONE. It also sells peripheral products and provides related services, such as charging stalls, vehicle Internet connection services and extended lifetime warranties. The Company operates its businesses through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities (VIEs) in China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (WYNN) is a large-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wynn Resorts, Limited is a designer, developer, and operator of integrated resorts featuring luxury hotel rooms, high-end retail space, dining and entertainment options and gaming. Its segments include Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Encore Boston Harbor and Wynn Interactive. Its Wynn Palace is a luxury resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau, with approximately 1,706 guest rooms, suites and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets and meeting and convention space. Its Wynn Macau is a luxury resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with approximately 1,010 guest rooms and suites, approximately 4 food and beverage outlets, convention space, and a performance lake, a rotunda shows and recreation and leisure facilities. The Company's Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort with approximately 671 hotel rooms, an spa, specialty shopping, 16 food and beverage outlets, nightclub and meeting spaces, waterfront park and floral displays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

