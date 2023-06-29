Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/29/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

DANA INC (DAN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dana Incorporated is engaged in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. It offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, sealing and thermal products to electrifications products including motors, inverters, controllers, e-sealing, e-thermal and digital solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Company owns and have licensed trademarks, such as Spicer Electrified, Victor Reinz, Long, Graziano and Dana TM4. The Company operates in North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Canada, Belgium, Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, Mexico, Finland, and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DANA INC

MERCADOLIBRE INC (MELI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercado Libre Inc is a Uruguay-based e-commerce business facilitator of Argentinian origins. The e-commerce products enable retail and wholesale via Internet platforms designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. The Company's geographic coverage includes 18 countries of Latin America. The primary offer is an ecosystem of six integrated e-commerce services: the Mercado Libre Marketplace, the Mercado Libre Classifieds service, the Mercado Pago payments solution, the Mercado Credito financial solutions, the Mercado Envios logistic solutions including shipping, the Mercado Ads advertising platform and the Mercado Shops digital storefront solution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MERCADOLIBRE INC

IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iRobot Corporation is a global consumer robot company. The Company designs, builds, sells and supports durable robots through the integration of software, electronics and hardware. Its portfolio of home robots and smart home devices features technologies for the connected home and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction and physical solutions. Its products include Roomba, Braava, H1 Handheld Vacuum, Aeris Air Purifiers, Root and iRobot Create 3. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots, which are designed for hard-surface floors. It also sells Roomba accessories and consumables, including the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the clean base, filters, brushes and batteries. It also provides ongoing customer service and support through the iRobot HOME App. It offers its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as the online store on its Website and through its Home App.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IROBOT CORPORATION

DENNY'S CORP (DENN) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Denny's Corporation is a franchised full-service restaurant brand, based on a number of restaurants. It owns and operates the Denny's brand (Denny's) and the Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand (Keke's). It operates in two segments: Denny's and Keke's. The Company has approximately 1,656 restaurants, 1,582 of which were franchised/licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated. Denny's brand consists of approximately 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants around the world, including 1,445 restaurants in the United States and 157 international restaurant locations. Its The Build Your Own Grand Slam, one of its popular menu items. Denny's offers a range of selection of lunch and dinner items, including entrees, burgers, sandwiches and salads, along with an assortment of appetizers and desserts. It has four dayparts, breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Keke's brand consists of approximately 54 restaurants. Keke's also serves burgers, paninis, salads, and sandwiches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DENNY'S CORP

MONRO INC (MNRO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monro, Inc. is an operator of retail tire and automotive repair stores in the United States. The Company offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, as well as a range of routine maintenance services, primarily on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The Company provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; as well as steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. The Company's retail tire and automotive repair stores operate primarily under the brands Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. It has approximately 1,299 Company-operated retail stores located in 32 states and over 76 Car-X franchised locations. Its subsidiaries include Monro Service Corporation; Car-X, LLC; and MNRO Holdings, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MONRO INC

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

