Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/22/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC (PSNY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC (Polestar) is a Swedish-based electric vehicle manufacturer. Company's portfolio includes Polestar 1, Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5. Polestar products are currently available on markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China. Polestar produces electric cars to reduce gas emmisions and develop new technologies to further minimize the carbon footprint.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC

PSNY Guru Analysis

PSNY Fundamental Analysis

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER INC (EWCZ) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: European Wax Center, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services in the United States. The Company offers guests hygienic waxing services administered by its EWC-trained estheticians (its wax specialists). It provides a technology-enabled interface for automated appointment scheduling and remote check-in capabilities, across its network of centers. The Company offers a variety of body and facial waxing services focused on the areas of their bodies needing hair removal. It utilizes its Comfort Wax formulation during the waxing service. This wax product features a blend of the natural beeswax combined with other skin-soothing ingredients and is co-manufactured by suppliers in Europe. The Company also offers skincare retail products. It provides a range of pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers and skin treatments. The Company operates a portfolio of centers operating in 944 locations across 45 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EUROPEAN WAX CENTER INC

EWCZ Guru Analysis

EWCZ Fundamental Analysis

SPORTRADAR GROUP AG (SRAD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sportradar Group AG is a Switzeland-based technology platform provider. The Company offers platform which enables engagement in sports, and the number one provider of business-to-business (B2B) solutions to the global sports betting industry. It offers integrated sports data and technology platforms whixh simplify its customers' operations, drive efficiencies and improve fan experiences. The Company's software solutions address the sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology, to the collection, processing and extrapolation of data and odds, to visualization solutions, risk management and platform services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

SRAD Guru Analysis

SRAD Fundamental Analysis

DUTCH BROS INC (BROS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focuses on serving hand-crafted beverages. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated shops and Franchising and other. The Company-operated shops segment includes coffee shop sales to customers. The Franchising and other segment includes bean and product sales to franchise partners and includes the initial franchise fees, royalties, and marketing fees. The Company sells a range of customizable hot, iced, and blended beverages. Its coffee-based beverages include its espresso-based custom drinks, cold brew, and its proprietary freeze blended beverages. Its menu mix is based upon its proprietary Blue Rebel energy drink, which is customizable with flavors and modifiers and can be served blended or over ice. It also offers a variety of teas, lemonades, sodas, and smoothies. The Company has approximately 671 shops, of which 396 were Company-operated and 275 were franchised, across 14 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DUTCH BROS INC

BROS Guru Analysis

BROS Fundamental Analysis

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC (FWRG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining concept company. The Company is engaged in serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. The Company's menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with its specialties, such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl, Farmstand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its Million Dollar Bacon. It operates approximately 470 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. The Company uses a variety of marketing channels, including affiliate partnerships, social media interactions, digital marketing, direct mailers, public relations initiatives and local community sponsorships, email communications, promotions and partnerships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC

FWRG Guru Analysis

FWRG Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.