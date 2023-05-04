Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO (GHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company. The Company's segments include Kaplan International, Kaplan Higher Education, Kaplan Supplemental Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Automotive. Kaplan International includes postsecondary education, professional training and language training businesses outside the United States. Higher Education includes Kaplan as a service provider to higher education institutions. Supplemental Education includes Kaplan's test preparation programs and domestic professional and other continuing education businesses. Television Broadcasting includes seven television stations located in Houston, Texas (TX); Detroit, Michigan (MI); Orlando, Florida (FL); San Antonio, TX; Roanoke, Virginia (VA); and two stations in Jacksonville, FL. Its operations include education, television broadcasting online, podcast, print and local TV news; manufacturing; home health and hospice care, and automotive dealerships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD (NCLH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company has 29 ships with approximately 62,000 berths. Its brands offer itineraries to various destinations, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. Its brands offer various features, amenities and activities, including a variety of accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and numerous entertainment choices. All brands also offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. Its Norwegian ships offer up to approximately 28 dining options. Its Oceania Cruises offers onboard dining, with multiple open-seating dining venues. The Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent fleets offer a mix of staterooms, suites and villas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iRobot Corporation is a global consumer robot company. The Company designs, builds, sells and supports durable robots through the integration of software, electronics and hardware. Its portfolio of home robots and smart home devices features technologies for the connected home and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction and physical solutions. Its products include Roomba, Braava, H1 Handheld Vacuum, Aeris Air Purifiers, Root and iRobot Create 3. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots, which are designed for hard-surface floors. It also sells Roomba accessories and consumables, including the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the clean base, filters, brushes and batteries. It also provides ongoing customer service and support through the iRobot HOME App. It offers its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as the online store on its Website and through its Home App.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC (RUTH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. develops and operates dining restaurants under the trade name Ruth's Chris Steak House. The Company is engaged in operating Ruths Chris Steak House restaurants and sells franchise rights to Ruths Chris Steak House franchisees, giving the franchisees the exclusive right to operate similar restaurants in a particular area designated in the franchise agreement. The Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment includes Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants and three Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants operating under a management agreement. The Company's franchise operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants. The Company's franchisee-owned restaurants include 23 international restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant. The Company's restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, original signature deep-dish pizza, the Pizookie dessert and BJs craft beers. Its craft beer is produced at five in-house brewing facilities and by independent third-party brewers using its recipes. The Company is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 216 restaurants located in 30 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

