Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/14/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP INC (MEG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. is an environmental solutions company. The Company provides environmental services to its clients through three business segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects and development projects. The Measurement and Analysis segment includes source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection and advanced analytical laboratory services such as air, storm water, wastewater and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides clients with engineering, design, and implementation services, primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil or create biogas from waste.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

MAGNITE INC (MGNI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magnite Inc. provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory. The Company provides a full suite of tools for sellers to control their advertising business and protect the consumer viewing experience. The introduced its unified connected television (CTV) platform Magnite Streaming, which merges technology from the legacy Magnite CTV and SpotX CTV platforms. The platform enables CTV sellers to maximize their advertising yield holistically across live and video on demand (VOD) inventory, addressable linear, CTV and other over-the-top environments, such as mobile. Its applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms (DSPs), to buy digital advertising inventory; and a transparent, independent marketplace that brings buyers and sellers together and facilitates intelligent decision making and automated transaction execution at scale.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

FRANCHISE GROUP INC (FRG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franchise Group, Inc. is the owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses. The Company operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products. The Pet Supplies Plus segment is a franchisor and retailer of pet supplies and services. The Badcock segment carries a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office equipment, accessories and seasonal items in a showroom format. The American Freight segment is a retail chain offering in-store and online access to furniture, mattresses, new and out-of-box appliances and home accessories at discount prices. The Buddy's segment is a specialty retailer of name brand consumer electronic, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories through rent-to-own agreements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD (FVRR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fiverr International Ltd is an Israel-based global marketplace that connects freelancers and businesses for digital services. At the foundation of the Company's platform lies a catalog with several categories of productized service listings, called Gigs. Each Gig has a clearly defined scope, duration and price, along with buyer-generated reviews. Using the Company's search or navigation tools, buyers can find and purchase Gigs, such as logo design, video creation and editing, Web development and blog writing, with varying prices. Promoted Gigs and Seller Plus provide advertising capabilities and tools for freelancers. Fiverr Workspace provides freelancers software solution to manage business with their clients. Learning and development offerings are made through Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive. ClearVoice offers a subscription-based content marketing solution, WorkingNotWorking provides paid access to creative talent, and Stoke Talent provides a freelancer management system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

FUNKO INC (FNKO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It is engaged in selling a range of pop culture consumer products, featuring characters from a range of media and entertainment content, including movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. Its products fall under figures and other product categories. Its figures category includes figures that celebrate pop culture icons in the form of stylized vinyl, blind-packed miniatures and action figures. It includes brands, such as Pop!, Mystery Minis, and Funko Soda. Its other category is comprised of stylized fashion accessories including bags, backpacks and wallets; apparel; board games; plush products; accessories including keychains, pens and pins; apparel including t-shirts and hats; homewares including drinkware and other home accessories; vinyl records; non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other. It sells its products through a network of retail customers, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.