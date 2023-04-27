Validea's Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/27/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

DOLLAR GENERAL CORP (DG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its merchandise includes brands from manufacturers, as well as its own private brand selections with prices at discounts to brands. Its consumables category includes paper and cleaning products, packaged food, perishables, snacks, health and beauty, pet, and tobacco products. Its seasonal products include holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, automotive and home office supplies. Its home products include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, bed and bath soft goods. The Company's apparel products include casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC (FLWS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc. is a provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's business platform features a range of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, Vital Choice, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The Company operates in three business segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. Its Celebrations Passport loyalty program provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands. It also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a range of products and services designed to help its members grow their businesses; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal decor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers and Alice's Table.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACT. HOLDINGS, INC. (AXL) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is an automotive and mobility supplier. The Company designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. Driveline segment's products consist primarily of front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment's products consist primarily of engine, transmission, driveline and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. (WWW) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, marketer and licensor of a range of casual footwear and apparel, performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, kids footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. Its segments include Active Group, Work Group and Lifestyle Group. The segments are engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing and distributing branded footwear, apparel and accessories. The Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear. Work Group segment consists of Wolverine footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HYTEST safety footwear. Lifestyle Group segment consists of Sperry footwear and Hush Puppies footwear and apparel. It also operates a performance leather business, sourcing operations, a multi-brand direct-to-consumer business, and the licensing of its Stride Rite brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

MONRO INC (MNRO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monro, Inc. is an operator of retail tire and automotive repair stores in the United States. The Company offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services as well as a range of routine maintenance services, primarily on passenger cars, light trucks and vans. The Company provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. The Company's retail tire and automotive repair stores operate primarily under the names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The Company has approximately 1,297 retail stores and 9000 service located in approximately 32 states and 80 franchised locations in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

